CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend Friends! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with you as South Texas gets moving today.

Ahead this morning, President Donald Trump prepares for a prime-time address to the nation, the administration expands its travel restrictions list, and investigators release new video in a deadly shooting near Brown University. We are also tracking new developments in a high-profile murder case, a Southwest Airlines flight deal, and another massive Powerball drawing tonight.

Here is what you need to know this morning.

6 Things to Know: President Trump to deliver prime-time address, Another massive Powerball drawing tonight

President Trump to deliver prime-time address

• Address scheduled for seven p.m. Central time

• Announcement made Tuesday on Truth Social

• Comes as approval ratings show recent decline

President Donald Trump will deliver a live, prime-time address to the nation tonight. The president announced the address on Tuesday, writing in part that it has been a great year for the country and that the best is yet to come. The White House has not said what topics the president will cover. The address comes as recent polls show President Trump’s approval rating slipping, now only at 39%. The speech is scheduled for seven p.m. Central time.

Travel restrictions expanded

• Entry limited for nationals from 39 countries

• Previous list included nineteen countries

• Restrictions tied to screening and vetting concerns

The Trump administration has expanded its travel restrictions to include twenty additional countries. On Tuesday, President Trump signed a proclamation fully or partially suspending entry into the United States for nationals from 39 countries. The White House says the countries on the list show severe deficiencies in screening, vetting, and information sharing. The proclamation also applies travel limitations to individuals holding Palestinian Authority-issued travel documents.

Brown University shooting update

• New video shows person of interest before attack

• Footage captured near the shooting location

• Police say there is no ongoing threat

Providence police have released enhanced video of a person of interest in the mass shooting near Brown University. Investigators say the video was captured in a nearby neighborhood in the hours before the shooting. Police hope it will help identify the individual, who remains at large. Officials stress there is no threat to the community, though investigators have not yet determined a motive for the attack.

Nick Reiner charged in parents' deaths

• Son of Rob and Michele Reiner charged with murder

• Parents found dead in Los Angeles home

• Suspect being held without bond

Nick Reiner, the son of legendary Hollywood director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, has been charged with their murders. Reiner was arrested Sunday after authorities found his parents' bodies inside their Los Angeles home. He is being held without bond. Prosecutors say Reiner had not been medically cleared to leave jail for a court hearing as of Tuesday. No date has been announced for his next appearance.

Southwest launches discounted flight sale

• Sixty seven dollar fares on select flights

• Travel window runs January through early March

• Sale limited to domestic destinations

Southwest Airlines is offering discounted fares as part of what it is calling its trendiest sale ever. The airline is rolling out $67 flights on select Tuesday and Wednesday routes. The deal applies to travel between January 6 and March 4 within the continental United States and must be purchased by December 18th. Some restrictions apply, and travelers are encouraged to check Southwest.com for full details.

Another massive Powerball drawing tonight

• Jackpot estimated at one point two five billion dollars

• Second largest Powerball prize this year

• Lump sum option worth five hundred seventy two million

Another major Powerball drawing is set for tonight, with the jackpot estimated at one point two five billion dollars. It is the second-largest Powerball prize of the year. No one has matched all six numbers since two tickets split an one-point-seven-eight-billion-dollar award in September. The lump-sum payout for tonight’s drawing is estimated at five hundred seventy-two million dollars. Tickets cost two dollars, with odds of winning at one in two hundred ninety-two million.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

Bryan and Michelle Hofmann