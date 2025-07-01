6 Things to Know: Trump's ‘temporary pass’ for farm, hospitality workers, Stage 3 water restrictions remain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News!

6 Things to Know: President Trump proposes ‘temporary pass’ for farm and hospitality workers, Stage 3 water restrictions remain

President Donald Trump’s signature domestic policy bill is on the verge of a crucial Senate vote today. Democrats have tried to delay the process, introducing dozens of amendments overnight. Republicans are walking a tightrope, able to lose only three votes to maintain a majority. If the bill passes the Senate, it will then return to the House for another vote, where its fate remains uncertain.

The White House is pushing hard to have the legislation on the President’s desk by Independence Day.

President Trump proposes ‘temporary pass’ for farm and hospitality workers

President Trump is modifying his immigration stance, proposing a temporary pass for migrants working in the agriculture and hospitality industries. He emphasized that while immigration enforcement remains a priority, the goal is to protect businesses that rely heavily on seasonal labor. The policy would require tax payments and would give employers increased oversight of temporary workers. Opponents say this is just a ploy to get migrants to register and help ICE make more arrests and meet Homeland Security Adviser and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's deportation quotas.

Lawsuits filed over Trump’s birthright citizenship order

Legal challenges are mounting against President Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship. Following a recent Supreme Court ruling that only class action lawsuits can block enforcement, attorneys quickly filed suits in New Hampshire and Maryland. The Justice Department is expected to file written responses in the coming days.

Bluffalo Wings Co. Southside closes permanently

A local favorite is saying goodbye, as Bluffalo Wings Co. Southside is officially closed its doors. In a message to customers on social media, the owners thanked the community for years of loyalty and support. While no exact reason was shared, they did mention the restaurant had been facing challenges recently.

Free developmental screenings today

United Way of the Coastal Bend is offering free developmental screenings today for children under age 5. The event is being held at the Nueces County Public Health District at 1702 Horne Road.

These screenings are key to identifying any early developmental concerns. To schedule a screening, call 361-882-2529 and ask for the Success By 6 Coordinator.

Stage 3 water restrictions remain in place

Even with recent rainfall, Stage 3 water restrictions are still in effect across Corpus Christi. Here’s what you need to know:

No lawn watering is allowed

Foundation watering is only allowed via drip irrigation

Hand watering of trees, shrubs, and potted plants is allowed before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

Swimming pools must be covered when not in use

Car washing is limited to buckets, and only on your designated watering day

