6 Things to Know: President Trump Places D.C. Police Under Federal Control, Gunman Arrested In Austin Shooting

6 Things to Know: President Trump Places D.C. Police Under Federal Control, Suspected Gunman Arrested After Austin Shooting

President Donald Trump Places D.C. Police Under Federal Control

President cites crime concerns as the reason for the move.

Action allowed under the Home Rule Act for up to 30 days.

The president determines what constitutes an emergency.

Crime statistics actually show a decrease in crime year over year in D.C.

President Donald Trump announced yesterday that he is placing Washington D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control and deploying the National Guard. The president says this move is to stop crime in the city. This move is legal, as under the Home Rule Act, the president can take control of the D.C. police force for a period of no more than 30 days during an emergency. What constitutes an emergency is at the president's discretion.

Suspected Gunman Arrested After Austin Shooting

Three killed, one injured at a Target parking lot.

Suspect stole two cars before arrest.

Police say suspect has a mental health history.

A suspected gunman has been arrested after opening fire at a Target parking lot, killing three people and injuring one yesterday in Austin. Austin police say the suspect, identified as a 32-year-old male, stole a car, fled the scene, crashed that car, and then hijacked another vehicle before he was arrested a little time later. Officials say the suspect has a mental health history, but there is no word on a motive so far.

Ocean Drive Lane Reduction for Paving Work

Closure from Ennis Joslin to Waverly Road.

Four lanes reduced to two during work.

Work expected to finish by Saturday.

We have a closure starting on Ocean Drive today. This will affect the area from Ennis Joslin to Waverly Road. This construction isn't expected to last long, though, as the paving job they will be doing is hoping to be wrapped up by Saturday. During this construction, Ocean Drive will go from four lanes to two lanes in this area. Please make sure to pay attention to all signs and detours if you're driving through here during this time.

Mount Vernon Street Closed for Waterline Improvements

Closure from Everhart Road to Wynona Drive.

Work scheduled to wrap up by Thursday.

Drivers urged to follow posted signs.

Waterline improvements are scheduled to continue on Mount Vernon Street at the intersection of Everhart Road today. That is supposed to wrap up by Thursday. During this process, Mount Vernon Street will be closed from Everhart Road to Wynona Drive. Make sure to pay attention to all road signs and drive carefully while construction is taking place.

First Day of School for Several Districts

West Oso ISD, Brooks County ISD, Beeville ISD, Riviera ISD, Port Aransas ISD start classes today.

Drivers should expect heavier traffic.

Parents encouraged to leave early for drop-offs.

Today is the first day of school for many school districts across the area. West Oso ISD, Brooks County ISD, Beeville ISD, Riviera ISD, and Port Aransas ISD all start their school year today. Remember to be safe, and if you’re dropping your kids off, leave early, anticipating heavier traffic for the first few days of the school year.

July Consumer Price Data To Be Released

Economists expect inflation rose last month.

Tariffs partly blamed for price increases.

Federal Reserve decision on interest rates due in September.

New data is set to be released today on the prices consumers paid for goods in the month of July. Financial experts are projecting that inflation ticked higher last month, partially caused by tariff-related price increases. In June, the CPI rose by 2.7 percent compared to the previous year as clothing, footwear, furniture, and other prices increased with tariffs. After today's report, all eyes will be on the Federal Reserve to see whether it will slash interest rates during its September meeting.

