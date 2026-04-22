CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday Coastal Bend friends! Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with you on KRIS 6 News Sunrise. It is Earth Day, and we are not only tracking global developments with Iran, but also major cases heading to court and a local effort to give back right here in the Coastal Bend. Here is what you need to know to start your day.

6 Things to Know: President Trump extends ceasefire with Iran, Pentagon makes flu shot optional for troops

President Trump extends ceasefire with Iran



President Trump extends ceasefire agreement

Truce was set to expire Wednesday night

No confirmation yet on next round of peace talks

President Donald Trump is extending the ceasefire with Iran. He made the announcement Tuesday afternoon on Truth Social, just hours before the agreement was set to expire. So far, there is no confirmation on when or if a second round of peace talks will take place. The extension comes as tensions in the region remain high.

Teen accused of murder on cruise ship heads to court



16-year-old charged with first-degree murder

Victim identified as Anna Kepner

Attack happened aboard a cruise ship bound for Miami

A teenager accused of a brutal killing on a cruise ship is set to appear in court. Prosecutors say the 16-year-old sexually assaulted and killed 18-year-old Anna Kepner while the ship was traveling to Miami. The suspect is now facing charges including first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Suspect in January 6 pipe bomb case due in court



Brian Cole Jr. facing status hearing

Accused of planting explosives near DNC and RNC

Has pleaded not guilty

The man accused of planting pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., is due in court. Brian Cole Jr. is accused of placing explosives near both the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters on the night of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He has pleaded not guilty. Today’s hearing will focus on the status of the case moving forward.

Pentagon makes flu shot optional for troops



Policy change announced by Pete Hegseth

Ends decades-long vaccine requirement

Officials say mandate was overly broad

The Pentagon is making a major change to military health policy. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the flu shot will now be optional for service members, effective immediately. The military had required the vaccine since the early 1950s, but leaders now say the mandate was too broad.

Red Lobster brings back Endless Shrimp deal



Red Lobster revives popular promotion

Deal now limited-time and priced at $25

Previous version linked to financial losses

Red Lobster is bringing back its popular Endless Shrimp promotion. The company says this time it will be offered for a limited time and priced at $25. Financial analysts previously pointed to the deal as one factor in the chain’s bankruptcy. Executives say adjustments have been made to ensure the promotion is sustainable.

Local restaurant hosting Earth Day fundraiser



Bubba's 33 donating profits today

Benefiting the American Eagle Foundation

Event marks second year of partnership

A local restaurant is celebrating Earth Day by giving back. Bubba’s 33 is donating all profits today to the American Eagle Foundation, which helps protect birds of prey, including bald eagles. This is the second year for the partnership. Last year, the restaurant helped adopt an eagle named Ace.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann