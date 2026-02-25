CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday, Coastal Bend Friends!

Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are with you as we get your day started across the Coastal Bend. This morning, we are breaking down the president’s record-setting State of the Union address, looking ahead to new Supreme Court activity, following developments in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, tracking rising tensions in the Middle East, and bringing you the latest on the search connected to Savannah Guthrie’s family. We also have a traffic alert for drivers in Robstown.

Here is what you need to know.

6 Things to Know: President Trump delivers record-long State of the Union, Epstein accountant to be deposed

President Trump Delivers Record-Long State Of The Union



President Trump spoke for 1 hour and 48 minutes, the longest address on record.

He called his first year back in office a “turnaround for the ages.”

The speech drew applause from Republicans and objections from some Democrats.

President Donald Trump delivered the longest State of the Union address on record Tuesday night.

Speaking for one hour and 48 minutes, the president described his first year back in office as a “turnaround for the ages.” He highlighted immigration enforcement, economic gains, and expanded tariffs as evidence of progress. The speech was frequently interrupted by applause from Republican lawmakers. Some Democratic members shouted objections, particularly during sections focused on immigration and government fraud.

Supreme Court Convenes After Tariff Ruling



The Supreme Court meets days after ruling against the president’s tariff policy.

New opinions could be released today.

Justices will hear arguments on tax foreclosure practices.

The Supreme Court of the United States reconvenes today, just days after ruling against President Trump’s tariff policy.

New opinions could be announced as part of the court’s regular schedule. Justices are also set to hear arguments on whether certain tax foreclosure practices are constitutional, a case that could have broad implications for property rights and local governments nationwide.

Epstein Accountant To Be Deposed



Richard Khan handled Jeffrey Epstein’s finances and co-executed his will.

He is scheduled to be deposed by the House Oversight Committee.

Other associates have also been subpoenaed.

Richard Khan, the accountant who handled Jeffrey Epstein’s finances and co-executed his will, is due to be deposed today by the United States House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

Khan appears multiple times in Department of Justice files and managed everything from car payments to home upgrades for Epstein. He was subpoenaed last month along with other associates, including Les Weiner and Darren Indyke, as lawmakers continue examining Epstein’s financial network.

U.S. Sends F-22 Jets To Israel



A dozen F-22 stealth fighter jets are being sent to Israel.

The deployment adds to the largest regional buildup since 2003.

The president has warned Iran about its nuclear program.

The United States is sending a dozen F-22 stealth fighter jets to Israel as tensions with Iran escalate.

The move adds to what officials describe as the largest U.S. military buildup in the region since the start of the Iraq War in 2003. President Trump has threatened military action if a deal on Iran’s nuclear program is not reached.

Reward Offered In Savannah Guthrie Case



A $1,000,000 reward is being offered.

Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother has been missing for more than three weeks.

Questions remain about surveillance video from the night she disappeared.

The family of Savannah Guthrie is offering a $1,000,000 reward for information about her missing mother. Guthrie announced the reward on Instagram on Tuesday, more than three weeks after her 84-year-old mother vanished. While she has expressed hope, Guthrie acknowledged her mother may no longer be alive.

The announcement comes as new questions surround surveillance video showing a masked man at Guthrie’s doorstep the night of the disappearance. A source claims the footage may have been recorded on two different days, but the Pima County Sheriff’s Office has called that claim purely speculative.

Highway Lane Closure In Robstown



Right lane closed on State Highway 44 between County Roads 67 and 69.

Closure runs through Friday morning.

Expect brief delays and reduced speeds.

If you are driving through Robstown, plan ahead. The right lane of State Highway 44 between Nueces County Roads 67 and 69 will be closed today for pavement work. The closure runs through Friday morning. The left lane and all westbound lanes remain open. Drivers should expect brief delays and reduced speeds in the work zone.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

We will be off tomorrow, but don't worry, we will see you bright and early Friday morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann