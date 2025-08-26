CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with your Sunrise rundown. We’ve got a lot to cover on this Tuesday, from a historic firing at the Federal Reserve to changes coming right here at home in Corpus Christi.

Let’s dive into the headlines you need to know.

6 things to know: President Trump claims to have fired Fed Reserve Governor, Cashless bail

President Trump Claims to have Fired Fed Reserve Governor

President Trump claims he has fired Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.

If true, it’s the first time in the Fed’s 111-year history that a governor has been fired.

Cook says Trump doesn’t have the authority and that she will continue doing her job.

President Donald Trump says he has fired Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, according to a letter he sent her that was shared on social media. This would mark the first time in the central bank’s 111-year history that a Federal Reserve governor has been fired.

The Trump administration recently accused Cook of committing mortgage fraud by claiming two primary residences, though she has not been charged with any wrongdoing. In response to the president’s announcement, Cook said he does not have the authority to remove her from office. She stated that she will not resign and plans to keep doing her job as a Fed governor.

Cashless Bail

Trump signs an executive order pressuring jurisdictions to end cashless bail.

The order threatens to revoke federal funds or project approvals for noncompliance.

Attorney General Pam Bondi will compile a list of jurisdictions with such policies.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at pressuring jurisdictions across the country to end cashless bail. The order directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to provide him with a list of jurisdictions that currently use cashless bail policies.

It also threatens to revoke certain federal funds or government-backed project approvals for areas that don’t comply.

Cashless bail allows defendants to be released while awaiting trial without posting money as collateral. Opponents say the President does not have this authority, and it will likely face legal challenges.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia in ICE Custody

Kilmar Abrego Garcia has been taken into ICE custody after a parole check-in.

He was mistakenly deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador earlier this year.

He had reunited with his family just last week after his release from federal custody.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is now in back in ICE custody following an immigration check-in that was part of his parole.

According to his lawyer, he was taken into custody during that process. Abrego Garcia, a Maryland construction worker, was mistakenly deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador back in March. He was returned to the U.S. in June to face human smuggling charges and reunited with his family last week after being released from federal custody on parole Friday.

Beeville City Manager Resigns

Beeville City Manager John Benson is stepping down from his role.

Benson cited retirement and a desire for a smooth transition in his letter.

His last day will be Monday, September 8th.

Beeville City Manager John Benson has announced he is resigning from his position. In a letter given to city council and provided to KRIS 6, Benson said his decision came after much reflection.

He added that he is retiring but is committed to ensuring a smooth transition over the next two weeks. Benson’s final day will be Monday, September 8th. There has been no word yet on who his replacement will be.

Community Input Session

Corpus Christi will host a District 2 budget input session this week.

The meeting is set for Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Greenwood Senior Center.

The city manager and district council member will be present to answer questions.

The City of Corpus Christi will be hosting a community input session this week regarding the proposed 2026 city budget. Wednesday’s session is scheduled for District 2, taking place from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Greenwood Senior Center located at 4040 Greenwood Drive.

The city manager and district council member will be in attendance to answer questions and hear feedback on the budget.

Animal Care Services Extends Adoption Hours

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is extending weekday adoption hours.

New hours will run from noon to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Officials hope the change gives more people time to visit animals available for adoption.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is extending its public adoption hours beginning Monday. Adoption hours will shift from 1 to 5:30 p.m. to noon to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Officials say they hope the one-hour extension will give the public more opportunities to visit with animals still waiting for adoption.

That’s a look at your headlines this morning. Thank you for joining us as we guide you through the latest news here in the Coastal Bend and beyond.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

We’ll see you tomorrow.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann