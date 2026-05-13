CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends, and happy Wednesday! Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are here with everything you need to know to get over the midweek hump. From a fresh shipment of those popular rain barrels to the latest developments in the Evangeline groundwater project, a major staffing boost for city engineering, and an important security update for your Apple devices, we are covering the stories making headlines this morning.

Here is a look at what we are following this Wednesday morning.

6 Things to Know: President Trump Begins Visit to China, Apple Urges Users to Install Security Update

City Receives New Shipment of Rain Barrels



Corpus Christi has received 750 new rain barrels.

Each barrel costs $47 plus tax.

Residents can purchase them at City Hall and pick them up at the city warehouse.

If you have been waiting to buy one of the city's highly sought-after rain barrels, now is your chance. The City of Corpus Christi has received a shipment of 750 black and beige rain barrels to help residents conserve water during the ongoing drought. Each barrel costs $47 plus tax. To purchase one, visit the Central Cashiering office at City Hall on Leopard Street. After receiving your receipt, you can pick up your barrel at the city warehouse on Civitan Drive.

Evangeline Groundwater Project Ruling Delayed



A judge has postponed a ruling in the Evangeline Laguna groundwater case.

Opponents are challenging permits needed for the project.

City leaders say the project is critical to avoiding a water emergency.

There is a new development in the ongoing legal battle over the Evangeline Laguna Groundwater Project. A ruling that had been expected today is now delayed, although the judge is still expected to issue a decision soon. The City of Sinton and a local water supply corporation are seeking standing to challenge the permits Corpus Christi needs to build the project. If they are allowed to proceed, the project could be delayed by as much as two years. Corpus Christi officials have said the Evangeline project is one of the city's best opportunities to avoid a water emergency this year.

City Approves Temporary Engineering Staffing Contract



City Council approved a three-year, $6 million contract with AGCM, Inc..

The firm will provide temporary staff for large construction projects.

Officials say staffing shortages have created delays and backlogs.

The City of Corpus Christi now has additional help to keep major construction projects on track. City Council approved a three-year, $6 million contract with AGCM of Corpus Christi to provide temporary staffing support for engineering and construction management. Officials say the department's workload has increased significantly over the past five years, contributing to delays on projects such as Alameda Street, the Hilliard Center, the new police academy and Whataburger Field.

President Trump Begins Visit to China



President Donald Trump is in China for a two-day diplomatic trip.

He is expected to meet with Xi Jinping.

Discussions are expected to focus on trade, Taiwan and the war in Iran.

President Donald Trump has arrived in China for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic ties. During the trip, he is expected to meet with Xi Jinping to discuss trade agreements, tensions involving Taiwan and the ongoing war in Iran. The president is also traveling with several prominent American business leaders, including Elon Musk and Tim Cook.

Apple Urges Users to Install Security Update



Apple has released iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5.

The updates address numerous security vulnerabilities.

New beta features include end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging support.

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad users to install the latest software updates to protect their devices. The new iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 releases patch a lengthy list of security flaws. Apple is also testing support for end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging, a feature designed to improve privacy when texting across different devices.

Supplier in Matthew Perry Case to Be Sentenced



Erik Fleming is scheduled to be sentenced today.

He was convicted of supplying ketamine to Matthew Perry.

Fleming is one of several people charged in connection with the actor's 2023 death.

One of the men convicted of supplying ketamine to Matthew Perry is expected to learn his sentence today. Erik Fleming admitted to delivering the drugs that prosecutors say ultimately led to the death of the former Friends star. Fleming is among several individuals charged in connection with Perry's 2023 death.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann