CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend friends! It is Wednesday, January 21, and Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are getting you caught up on the day’s top national and international headlines.

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court takes up a historic case involving the Federal Reserve, House lawmakers consider a contempt vote against Bill and Hillary Clinton, President Trump addresses the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, and new concerns are raised over Social Security data handling. We also have an update for air travelers from American Airlines.

6 Things to Know: Trump addresses World Economic Forum, Justice Dept mishandling of Social Security data

Supreme Court to hear arguments over Lisa Cook firing

• Justices will hear arguments on President Trump’s attempt to fire a sitting Federal Reserve governor

• The case challenges presidential authority over the independent central bank

• No Fed governor has ever been removed in the agency’s 112 year history

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments today over President Trump’s attempt to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.

The White House has justified the firing by accusing Cook of committing mortgage fraud, an allegation she denies. Critics of the president argue the move is an effort to reshape the Federal Reserve Board to better align with Trump’s economic policies.

Justices will consider an emergency request from the Trump administration to temporarily remove Cook from the board while the lawsuit proceeds. The case is historic, as no president has ever fired a sitting Federal Reserve governor since the agency was established.

House panel to vote on contempt for former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

• Oversight Committee expected to vote today

• Clintons skipped a scheduled deposition tied to Epstein investigation

• Justice Department still withholding more than one million documents

The House Oversight Committee is expected to vote today on whether to hold former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress.

The vote follows the Clintons’ decision to skip a scheduled deposition last week related to questions about their past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. In a letter to the committee, the Clintons called the investigation legally invalid and warned it could lead to imprisonment if pursued further, and called for the release of all the Epstein files.

The vote comes as the Justice Department continues to withhold more than one million Epstein-related documents, despite a bipartisan law and court orders requiring their release.

President Trump addresses World Economic Forum

• Trump in Davos, Switzerland for global economic summit

• Allies raising concerns over Greenland ambitions and Fed tensions

• Meetings with foreign leaders and executives scheduled

President Trump is in Davos, Switzerland today to speak at the World Economic Forum.

This marks the president’s third trip to the annual gathering, coming at a time when U.S. allies are voicing concern over his push to acquire Greenland and his public clashes with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Following his remarks, Trump is scheduled to meet with foreign leaders and business executives throughout the day.

Netanyahu joins Trump’s Board of Peace

• Israeli prime minister accepts invitation

• Board aimed at overseeing Gaza’s rebuilding

• Proposal to replace the United Nations draws criticism

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted President Trump’s invitation to join the administration’s proposed Board of Peace.

The initiative is part of a broader plan to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza. President Trump has suggested the board could eventually replace the United Nations, a proposal that has drawn international criticism.

Leaders from countries including China and Russia were also invited. Last week, the White House announced the founding board, which includes Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Justice Department confirms mishandling of Social Security data

• DOGE employee shared data without authorization

• Information sent through unapproved third party server

• Scope of data exposure still unknown

A Department of Government Efficiency employee shared Social Security data without the knowledge of agency officials and in violation of security protocols.

That confirmation comes from a Justice Department court filing released Tuesday, marking the Trump administration’s first acknowledgment that DOGE employees mishandled sensitive information.

The Social Security Administration says it is still unable to determine exactly what data was shared through a third-party server that is not approved to store agency records. It is also unclear whether that data still exists on the server.

American Airlines adds new app features for delays

• New tools designed to help travelers rebook quickly

• Real time options provided during disruptions

• Features rolling out in coming days

American Airlines is rolling out new features in its mobile app aimed at making it easier for travelers to manage delays and disruptions.

The updates will allow customers to receive real-time rebooking options in one place, making it easier to choose alternate flights or solutions that best fit their plans.

The new features are available through the American Airlines app and on aa.com, with the rollout continuing over the next several days.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

– Bryan and Michelle Hofmann