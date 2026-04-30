CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday, Coastal Bend friends! Your favorite News Anchors, Bryan and Michelle Hofmann, here to get your Friday Jr. (Thursday) started out right!

Water concerns remain front and center across the Coastal Bend this morning, with a key decision expected from county leaders. We are also looking ahead to a major address in Portland, traffic changes that could impact your commute, and a look at rising gas prices tied to the ongoing conflict overseas.

Here is what you need to know to start your day.

6 Things to Know: Portland mayor to deliver final State of the City address, Gas prices climb

Nueces County expected to declare water emergency



Commissioners set to take action during morning meeting

Comes as drought concerns persist across the region

Nueces County commissioners are expected to officially declare a water emergency today. The decision was initially expected earlier this week but was pushed back to this morning. Commissioners Court is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., where leaders are expected to address ongoing drought conditions and water supply concerns. The declaration would mark another step in local efforts to manage resources as the Coastal Bend continues to face dry weather.

Portland mayor to deliver final State of the City address



Mayor Cathy Skurow’s final address after years of service

Community invited to attend or watch online

The City of Portland is hosting its annual State of the City luncheon today, with a meaningful milestone for city leadership. Cathy Skurow will deliver her final State of the City address at the Portland Community Center. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. and is open to residents, business leaders and community members.

The event highlights the city’s progress, accomplishments, and future goals. Mayor Skurow has served the community since 2003 and has been mayor since 2018, helping guide Portland through years of growth and infrastructure improvements. The address will also be available to watch live on Facebook.

Free seminar helps residents protest property appraisal



Event offers guidance on challenging property values

Tax experts available to assist with paperwork

Many Nueces County residents have recently received their property tax appraisals, and help is available if you plan to protest. A free seminar is scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Corpus Christi Airport. Tax experts will be on hand to walk residents through the protest process and help complete the necessary forms. Registration is available online through the Nueces County GOP website.

Yorktown Boulevard traffic changes underway



Crews removing temporary ramps ahead of weekend shift

Eastbound lanes to close Saturday in construction zone

Drivers traveling along Yorktown Boulevard this morning should expect delays. Crews are removing temporary ramps at several intersections, including Pari Drive, Fold Lane, Azali Drive and Karo Drive.

These changes come ahead of a larger traffic shift set for Saturday. Eastbound lanes of Yorktown Boulevard will close from Rodd Field Road to the Oso Creek Mud Bridge. Drivers will still have access to local businesses, but officials recommend planning ahead and allowing extra travel time through the area.

Sam’s Club raising membership prices



Basic and Plus memberships both increasing

Company cites expanded rewards for members

Sam's Club is raising its membership prices starting Friday. A basic membership will increase from $50 to $60 per year, while the Plus membership will rise to $120 annually.

The company says the increase comes with added benefits, including expanded cash rewards opportunities for Plus members. This marks the latest price adjustment as retailers continue to respond to rising operational costs.

Gas prices climb as global tensions continue



National average reaches $4.30 per gallon

Diesel prices sharply higher than last year

Gas prices continue to feel the impact of the ongoing conflict with Iran. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is now $4.30.

Here in Texas, drivers are paying an average of $3.85 per gallon. Diesel prices have also surged, now sitting at $4.97 per gallon, which is up about $1.80 compared to this time last year. Analysts say global supply concerns and rising fuel costs are continuing to drive prices higher. The Department of Defense has estimated they have spent over $400 million dollars a day during since the war began.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann