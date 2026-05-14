CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Thursday morning, Coastal Bend friends! Bryan Hofmann here, flying solo on this Thursday edition of KRIS 6 News Sunrise while Michelle enjoys a well-deserved morning off. We are starting the day with a mix of important local headlines and stories making national news.

Corpus Christi police are still investigating a deadly crash on the Crosstown Expressway involving an unlicensed 14-year-old driver. Corpus Christi City Auditor George Holland is retiring after overseeing several high-profile investigations. President Donald Trump is in Beijing for a high-stakes summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. We also have details on a nationwide eczema cream recall, information on today's American Heart Association Go Red for Women luncheon, and a preview of Shakira's newly released song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Here is what we're covering on KRIS 6 News Sunrise for Thursday, May 14.

6 Things to Know: Police continue investigating Crosstown crash, Go Red for Women luncheon raises awareness

Police continue investigating deadly Crosstown crash



A newly obtained crash report says an unlicensed 14-year-old caused the five-vehicle crash.

43-year-old Julio Antonio Flores Jr. was killed after his Jeep rolled several times.

Police are still determining whether criminal charges will be filed.

It has been five weeks since a deadly five-car crash on the Crosstown Expressway, and Corpus Christi police are still deciding whether a 14-year-old driver will face criminal charges. A newly obtained crash report shows the unlicensed teen tried to pass another vehicle but struck it instead. Investigators say the impact pushed his car into a Jeep driven by 43-year-old Julio Antonio Flores Jr. The Jeep rolled several times, and Flores was ejected from the vehicle. The teen driver has so far received citations for driving without a license and making an unsafe lane change. Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Corpus Christi city auditor announces retirement



City Auditor George Holland will retire effective June 1.

He led several high-profile investigations during his tenure.

Holland has served in the role since January 2023.

Corpus Christi City Auditor George Holland announced Wednesday that he is retiring from his position. Holland has served as city auditor since January 2023. During his time in office, he launched several major investigations, including reviews of city purchasing card spending and allegations of fraud involving a downtown hotel project. Holland also faced a workplace misconduct investigation in 2023. Attorneys recommended his removal, but the Corpus Christi City Council took no disciplinary action. His final day with the city will be June 1.

President Trump meets with Xi Jinping in Beijing



President Donald Trump is in Beijing for a two-day summit.

Trade, Taiwan and the war with Iran are among the key topics.

Several prominent American business leaders joined the trip.

President Donald Trump is in Beijing for a closely watched meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders are discussing trade agreements, tensions over Taiwan and the ongoing war with Iran. Experts say the summit could shape relations between the United States and China for years to come. This marks President Trump's first visit to China since 2017. More than a dozen American CEOs are accompanying the president, including Elon Musk and Tim Cook.

Eczema treatment cream recalled nationwide



One lot of MG217 eczema cream may be contaminated with staph bacteria.

The recalled product expires in November 2026.

Consumers are advised to stop using the cream and dispose of it.

A nationwide recall has been issued for a popular eczema treatment cream. The MG217 Multi-Symptom Treatment Cream and Skin Protectant Eczema Cream may be contaminated with staph bacteria, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall affects one lot of the 6-ounce cream with an expiration date of November 2026. The manufacturer, Pharmacal, says no injuries or illnesses have been reported, but consumers should discontinue use and throw the product away.

Go Red for Women luncheon raises awareness



The American Heart Association hosts its annual Go Red for Women luncheon today.

The event focuses on raising awareness about cardiovascular disease in women.

Registration for this year's event is already closed.

The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women luncheon takes place today in Corpus Christi, with our very own KRIS 6 Sunrise Anchor Michelle Hofmann as the emcee. The annual event highlights the importance of heart health and raises awareness about cardiovascular disease, which remains the leading cause of death among women. Organizers say nearly half of women over age 20 are living with some form of cardiovascular disease, yet only about half know it is their greatest health threat.

Shakira releases official 2026 World Cup song



Shakira is releasing the official song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The song is titled Dai Dai.

The track also features Burna Boy.

Music superstar Shakira is set to release the official song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The track, titled "Dai Dai," includes Nigerian artist Burna Boy and serves as the anthem for the tournament, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. The title is based on an Italian phrase meaning "come on" or "let's go."

Thank you for waking up with me this morning on KRIS 6 News Sunrise. I hope you have a wonderful Thursday. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind. Michelle and I will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan Hofmann