CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend Friends! It is Tuesday, May 12, 2026, Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are here to help you get your day started. From a former college police chief facing theft charges to an important overnight Harbor Bridge closure, funeral services for Bishop Emeritus René Gracida, and a nationwide food recall, we have the stories you need to know before heading out the door.

Here is a look at what we are following this Tuesday morning.

6 Things to Know: Police Chief Arrested, President Trump's Physical Exam, Harbor Bridge Closure

Former Coastal Bend College Police Chief Arrested



Oscar Mario Rodriguez Jr. is charged with theft by a public servant.

Investigators say he stole firearms from Coastal Bend College.

The college is now reviewing its internal controls and safety procedures.

A former acting police chief for Coastal Bend College is under arrest. Authorities have charged Oscar Mario Rodriguez Jr. with theft by a public servant. Investigators say Rodriguez stole firearms from the college while working for the campus police department from 2022 to 2023. School officials say he had authorized access to the weapons during that time. The current administration reopened the investigation into the missing guns in March and is now reviewing internal controls to strengthen campus safety.

Rockport Family Sues School District Over Teacher Allegations



A civil lawsuit has been filed against the Rockport-Fulton Independent School District.

Former teacher Joshua Lee Nguyen faces criminal charges involving a student.

The family alleges school officials failed to protect a minor.

A Rockport family is suing the Rockport-Fulton Independent School District following the December arrest of former teacher Joshua Lee Nguyen. KRIS 6 first reported on the case when Nguyen was charged with sexual assault of a child and an improper relationship between an educator and student. The lawsuit, filed in Aransas County district court, claims the district and a principal failed to protect a minor student from alleged abuse. Nguyen's two brothers are also named as defendants. The school district has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

Overnight Harbor Bridge Closure Begins Tonight



Northbound Interstate 37 will close from North Chaparral Street to Staples Street.

The closure begins at 9 p.m. and continues until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers should expect detours through downtown Corpus Christi.

If you are traveling through downtown Corpus Christi tonight, be prepared for a full northbound closure of Interstate 37. The closure begins at 9 p.m. Tuesday and lasts until 6 a.m. Wednesday from North Chaparral Street to Staples Street. The overnight shutdown is part of ongoing Harbor Bridge realignment and restoration work. Electronic message boards will guide drivers along a designated detour route.

Services Begin for Bishop Emeritus René Gracida



Visitation and a Holy Rosary begin today at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church.

Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Bishop Emeritus René Gracida will be laid to rest at Corpus Christi Cathedral.

Services for René Gracida begin today in Corpus Christi. Visitation and a Holy Rosary will be held at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church from 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Viewing continues Wednesday morning, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Bishop Gracida will be laid to rest Wednesday afternoon in Emmanuel Chapel at Corpus Christi Cathedral.

President Trump to Undergo Annual Physical



President Donald Trump will have his annual physical and dental exam on May 26.

The appointment is scheduled at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The White House says he will also meet with service members and staff.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to undergo his annual physical and dental exam later this month at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. According to the White House, the president will also meet with military personnel and staff during the visit. At 79 years old, Trump is the oldest person ever sworn in as President of the United States.

Popcorn Seasoning Recall Issued Nationwide



JCB Flavors is recalling its Sour Cream and Onion Popping Topping.

The FDA says a milk powder ingredient may be contaminated with salmonella.

Consumers are urged to stop using the product immediately.

If you enjoy flavored popcorn, you may want to check your pantry. JCB Flavors is recalling its Sour Cream and Onion Popping Topping after the FDA said a milk powder ingredient may be contaminated with salmonella. No illnesses have been reported, and the company says the recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution. The seasoning was sold online and in stores nationwide.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann