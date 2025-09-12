CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with you on this Thursday morning.

As we move through the week, we’re keeping you informed with the latest headlines across the nation and right here at home. From developments in the Charlie Kirk investigation to a local book sale that’s helping students, here are the stories we’re following today.

6 Things to Know: Person of Interest in Charlie Kirk Assassination, South Korea Detainee Plane

Person of Interest in Charlie Kirk Assassination

FBI and Utah officials release photos and video of person of interest

Firearm and footprint recovered near the shooting scene

Public asked to submit tips by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI

A manhunt is still underway for the shooter who killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk at an event in Utah on Wednesday.

The FBI and Utah Public Safety released photos of a person of interest described as appearing to be of college age. Authorities also released video showing the shooter running away from the scene. The firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered in a nearby wooded area, along with a footprint. The FBI is asking the public to submit any tips by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.

South Korea Detainee Plane

Plane carrying over 300 South Korean workers lands in Seoul today

Detainees were from an immigration raid at a Hyundai battery factory in Georgia

South Korea’s president urges U.S. to improve its visa system

A plane carrying more than 300 South Korean workers detained in the U.S. is landing in South Korea today.

The detainees released by the U.S. were mostly Korean, but also included ten Chinese nationals, three Japanese nationals, and one Indonesian. These workers were among those detained in last week’s immigration raid at a Hyundai battery factory in Georgia, most of whom are believed to have entered the country on a B-1 Visa. South Korea’s president is calling on the White House to improve the United States’ visa system.

NASA Visas

NASA bans Chinese citizens with U.S. visas from participating in programs

Policy affects hundreds of scientists and researchers funded by NASA

Move seen as escalation in U.S.-China space race

NASA has banned Chinese citizens with U.S. visas from participating in agency programs.

The move marks a dramatic escalation in the space race between China and the United States. It also comes as China prepares to send a crewed mission to the moon by 2030. The new policy began last Friday and impacts hundreds of scientists and researchers, many of whom receive NASA funding to conduct their work. It is not clear if a specific incident prompted the crackdown.

House Spending Bill

GOP leaders preparing a vote on stopgap bill to avoid shutdown

Proposal would keep government open through November 20

White House pushing for a longer extension into January

House GOP leaders are preparing to vote next week on a stopgap spending bill. The measure would keep the government open through November 20.

The White House, however, is pushing for a longer extension into January. The September 30 deadline is complicated by a House recess for the Jewish holidays, leaving lawmakers with little time to avoid a government shutdown.

iPhone Order

Apple opens orders today for the new iPhone 17

Device features slimmer design and slightly larger screen

Prices range from $800 to $1,200 depending on the model

Apple’s newest iPhone is available to order starting today. The company unveiled the iPhone 17 during an event on Tuesday. The phone features a slimmer design and a slightly bigger screen than the iPhone 16. Pricing starts at $800 for the most basic model and goes up to $1,200 for higher-end versions.

AAUW Book Sale

Book sale happening Friday and Saturday at Neyland Library

Featured books include children’s books and Texas history titles

Proceeds fund scholarships for Texas A&M–CC and Del Mar College students

The American Association of University Women is hosting a book sale this weekend. It will be held at the Neyland Library, located at 1230 Carmel Road.

Hours are Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Books on sale include children’s titles, books on Texas history, and more. Proceeds from the event will help fund scholarships for students at Texas A&M–Corpus Christi and Del Mar College.

Thank you for joining us this morning.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

Have a great weekend, and we’ll see you Monday.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann