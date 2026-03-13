CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning! Michelle Hofmann here, your KRIS 6 Sunrise anchor, flying solo again today. Bryan and Steven are both helping out on our evening shows, but they should be back with me Monday morning.

In the meantime, I’ve still got your 6 Things to Know to help you start the day informed and ready to go.

6 Things to Know: Overnight shooting, house fire, and a weekend to honor veterans

Corpus Christi Police Investigating Overnight Shooting

Police in Corpus Christi are investigating a reported shooting that left one man hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Lieutenant Jorge Coello with the Corpus Christi Police Department, officers were called to the area of Treway Lane and Holly Road around 10 p.m. Thursday.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. Officials say they will release more information as it becomes available.

Fire Crews Investigating Westside House Fire

The Corpus Christi Fire Department is looking into what caused a house fire on the city’s westside.

Assistant Fire Chief Tony Perez says crews responded to a home on Vestal Street. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and officials say the home was vacant at the time of the fire.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause.

Community to Honor Vietnam Veterans This Weekend

Many Vietnam veterans returned home to a country that didn’t always give them the recognition they deserved. This weekend, the community is taking time to change that.

A Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony will be held Saturday at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park, starting at 10 a.m.

Community members are invited to attend and help honor the courage and sacrifice of those who served during the Vietnam War.

Golf Cart Safety Event Happening in Port Aransas

A unique safety event aimed at preventing accidents is returning to Port Aransas.

The second annual “Don’t Let Your Cart Crash the Party” takes place today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beach Access Road 1A.

The event, held in partnership with Corpus Christi Medical Center and Port Aransas EMS, focuses on golf cart safety, local and state laws, and injury prevention.

Firefighters Launch “Fill the Boot” Fundraiser

Local firefighters will be out at city intersections starting today collecting donations for the annual “Fill the Boot” campaign.

The fundraiser benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association and will continue for the next two Fridays.

Money raised helps support families in the Coastal Bend living with muscular dystrophy.

New Guidelines Aim to Catch “Bad Cholesterol” Earlier

Eleven major medical organizations are rolling out new guidelines for managing cholesterol and other blood lipids.

The goal is to detect “bad” LDL cholesterol earlier and treat it more aggressively, often with stronger medications or combinations of treatments.

Health experts say keeping LDL levels lower throughout a person’s life can help prevent heart disease, which remains the leading cause of death in the United States.

That's all for now. Happy Friday the 13th! Don’t worry, we’re sending nothing but good vibes your way. Have a safe, relaxing, and wonderful weekend.

Michelle Hofmann