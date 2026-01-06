6 Things to Know: Opening statements expected in Uvalde trial, Key dates ahead of the March primary elections

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Coastal Bend friends! Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here as we welcome you to a bit of a foggy Tuesday morning.

We are following day two of a high-profile trial in Nueces County, a felony arrest involving a local high school student, a deadly pedestrian crash in Corpus Christi, the final round of CCISD community meetings on proposed school closures, key dates ahead of the March primaries, and a sharp rise in flu cases across the country.

Opening statements are expected this morning in the trial of former Uvalde CISD police officer Adrian Gonzales. The trial is taking place at the Nueces County Courthouse and wrapped up jury selection yesterday. Gonzales appeared stoic in court, showing little expression as he sat with his attorneys. The case is being overseen by Judge Sid Harle of Bexar County, a veteran judge with more than 30 years of experience. Media outlets from Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Uvalde are all in Corpus Christi covering the proceedings.

A 19-year-old Odém Edroy High School student is facing a felony charge following an alleged assault on a school bus. Christopher Jacob Soto was arrested Sunday and charged with indecency with a child. San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera says the incident happened December 9 as the basketball team was returning from an event in Hebbronville. The father of one victim told KRIS 6 that his son was stripped and assaulted by students while three coaches allegedly failed to supervise. Soto bonded out of jail on a $75,000 bond. The Odém Edroy Independent School District has not responded to requests for comment.

Corpus Christi police are investigating a weekend crash that left a 69-year-old man dead. Officers say the accident happened just before 6:30 Saturday evening in the 3300 block of Ayers Street. Police identified the victim as Manolito Espino Jr., who was attempting to cross the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle. Espino was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Investigators say he was not using a crosswalk at the time of the crash. The driver involved remained at the scene.

This is the final week for CCISD parents and community members to provide feedback on a proposal to close seven schools. The list includes Travis, Fannin, Sanders, and Kostoryz elementary schools, along with Browne, Haas, and Martin middle schools. The proposed closures come as the district faces a 27-million-dollar budget shortfall. Community input meetings began last month, with the final four scheduled this week. Tonight’s meeting will be held at Haas Middle School. Wednesday’s meeting will be at Kostoryz Elementary, and the final meeting Thursday will take place at Martin Middle School. All meetings begin at 5 p.m. District leaders say the feedback will be presented to the school board next week.

With the March primaries approaching, election officials are reminding voters of important deadlines. The last day to register to vote in the primary elections is Monday, February 2. Early voting begins Tuesday, February 17, and runs through Friday, February 27. Statewide primary election day is Tuesday, March 3.

Flu activity in the United States has reached the highest levels seen in 25 years as students return to school. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies this flu season as moderately severe, with an estimated 11 million cases so far. Public health experts point to holiday travel, low vaccination rates, and vaccine misinformation as contributing factors. The CDC says flu activity is expected to remain elevated for several more weeks.

