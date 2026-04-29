CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday, April 29th. Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here on KRIS 6 News Sunrise. Water concerns continue to take center stage across the Coastal Bend, with multiple meetings and decisions that could shape how we use water in the months ahead. We also have updates on a developing legal case here at home, plus some exciting news for Spurs fans this morning.

Here is what you need to know to start your day.

6 Things to Know: Nueces County to consider water emergency declaration, Spurs advance in NBA playoffs

Nueces County to consider water emergency declaration



Special meeting set for Thursday at 9 a.m. at county courthouse

Comes as drought concerns continue across the region

Nueces County commissioners are set to hold a special meeting this morning to declare a water emergency. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. on Thursday in Room 303 at the Nueces County Courthouse. This move comes as ongoing dry conditions continue to strain water resources across the Coastal Bend, and officials look for ways to respond before the situation worsens.

Corpus Christi delays vote on water restrictions



Council members meeting individually with water officials

Vote now expected at next week’s meeting

Meanwhile, Corpus Christi City Council is holding off on a vote tied to a new water emergency plan, citing concerns about the proposed $500 fine and possible water shutoff to those who go over their water allotment. Instead, council members plan to meet one-on-one with the chief operating officer of Corpus Christi Water this week to address concerns and gather more information. A vote on potential water limits is now expected during next week’s council meeting.

Groundwater project ruling expected soon



Judge to issue decision within 10 business days

Project could supply up to 24 million gallons daily

A judge is expected to issue a written ruling within the next 10 business days on a major groundwater project in San Patricio County. The proposed plan could provide Corpus Christi with up to 24 million gallons of water per day. The decision could play a significant role in long-term water planning for the region as supply concerns continue.

Rain barrels available to help conserve water



500 currently in stock, more on the way

Available for purchase at City Hall

As conservation efforts ramp up, the City of Corpus Christi says it has 500 rain barrels available, with another 500 on the way. Residents can purchase them for 47 dollars plus tax at Central Cashiering inside City Hall on Leopard Street. City leaders say rainwater collection is one way residents can help reduce demand on the municipal water system.

Judge orders restrictions in Corpus Christi Cronica case



Eric Tunchez ordered to stay away from properties

Could face contempt charges if order is violated

A judge has ordered Eric Tunchez, the man behind Corpus Christi Cronica, to stay away from several rental properties tied to an ongoing legal dispute. The order is part of a growing case involving those properties. If Tunchez violates the court’s order, he could face contempt charges.

San Antonio Spurs advance in NBA playoffs



First trip to second round in nearly a decade

Awaiting winner of Nuggets and Timberwolves series

And some good news for Texas sports fans this morning. The San Antonio Spurs are heading to the second round of the NBA playoffs for the first time in nearly 10 years. The Spurs closed out their first-round series with a 4 to 1 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, securing their spot in the Western Conference semifinals.

San Antonio will now face the winner of the series between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann