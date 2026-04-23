CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday Coastal Bend friends! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here to get your day started right. We are tracking new developments in the war with Iran, major changes in the airline industry, and big moves in health care and media this morning.

6 Things to Know: No War Timeline, Spirit Airlines Rescue Plan, United Airlines summer fares

Here is what you need to know:

President Trump says no timeline for end of Iran war



President Trump says conflict has no set end date

War now entering its seventh week

President rejects political pressure tied to midterms

President Donald Trump says there is no timeline for when the war with Iran will end.

In a new interview, the president said he is in no rush to wrap up the conflict, which is now entering its seventh week. He had previously suggested the war could last four to six weeks.

Trump also pushed back on claims that political pressure, including the upcoming midterm elections, is influencing his decisions.

Spirit Airlines nearing major rescue deal



Spirit Airlines in talks for $500 million deal

Government could take up to 90 percent ownership

Airline facing bankruptcy pressures

Spirit Airlines could soon receive a major financial lifeline.

The company is reportedly nearing a $500 million rescue deal with the Trump Administration as it struggles through bankruptcy. Rising fuel costs tied to the war with Iran are adding to the pressure.

Sources say the U.S. government could end up owning as much as 90 percent of the airline.

United Airlines raising summer fares



United Airlines increasing ticket prices up to 20 percent

CEO Scott Kirby cites fuel costs and demand

Prices may stay high even if oil drops

If you are planning summer travel, expect to pay more.

United Airlines is raising ticket prices by as much as 20 percent, citing high jet fuel costs and strong demand.

CEO Scott Kirby says the airline has no choice but to pass those costs on to customers and warns prices may not come down anytime soon, even if oil prices come down.

RFK Jr. faces scrutiny after Capitol Hill hearings



Robert F. Kennedy Jr. questioned on health policies

Lawmakers pressed him on vaccines and measles outbreak

Debate over future health budget

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is wrapping up two weeks of hearings on Capitol Hill.

Lawmakers questioned him about the administration’s proposed health budget, as well as his stance on vaccines during a current measles outbreak.

Some senators accused him of spreading misinformation, while Kennedy defended both his position and a new prescription drug access portal.

Amazon expands into weight loss treatment



Amazon launching program through One Medical

Prescriptions delivered via Amazon Pharmacy

Costs could be as low as $25 with insurance

Amazon is expanding further into health care.

The company is launching a new weight loss program through its One Medical service. Patients will be able to get prescriptions filled and delivered through Amazon Pharmacy.

With insurance, some medications could cost as little as $25 a month.

Shareholders vote on major media merger



Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global merger up for vote

Deal valued at $110 billion

Would combine brands like HBO and CBS

A massive media merger is now in the spotlight.

Shareholders are voting today on a proposed $110 billion deal that would combine Warner Bros. Discovery with Paramount Skydance.

If approved, the merger would bring together major brands including HBO and CBS. The deal still needs regulatory approval in both the United States and Europe before it can move forward.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann