6 Things to Know: New Year’s Eve terror plot stopped, Fentanyl reclassified by executive order

Senate hearing on Afghan parole program

• Judiciary Committee reviewing Afghan parole program

• Hearing follows recent National Guard shooting in Washington D.C.

• Republicans questioning vetting and screening process

The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing today on the Afghan parole program. The hearing comes weeks after an Afghan migrant shot two members of the National Guard in Washington D.C. Officials say the shooter entered the United States through Operation Allies Welcome in 2021 and reportedly struggled to assimilate into daily life. Senators have launched an investigation into how Afghans were vetted before being allowed into the country.

Vice President Vance visits Pennsylvania

• Event scheduled today in Allentown

• Focus on affordability and cost of living

• Visit follows recent economic remarks by President Trump

Vice President J.D. Vance is traveling to Allentown, Pennsylvania today to meet with supporters. The vice president is expected to focus on affordability and the Trump administration’s efforts to help families manage the rising cost of living. The visit comes as many Americans say they are paying more for groceries, electricity, and holiday gifts. Last week, President Trump defended his economic record during a speech at a Pennsylvania casino.

New Year’s Eve terror plot stopped

• Four suspects arrested in Southern California

• Authorities say explosives were being prepared

• Investigation tied to broader counterterrorism efforts

The FBI and the Justice Department say they have foiled a planned New Year’s Eve terror attack. Prosecutors announced Monday that four people were arrested Friday in Southern California. Investigators say the suspects were preparing to test improvised explosive devices in the desert ahead of planned bombings. Officials say the case is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to target terror groups.

Fentanyl reclassified by executive order

• Fentanyl labeled a weapon of mass destruction

• Justice Department ordered to prosecute traffickers

• Move comes despite recent decline in overdose deaths

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order reclassifying fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction. The order directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute anyone involved in fentanyl trafficking and targets groups that support the drug’s manufacture, sale, or distribution. The move comes even as federal data show overdose deaths dropped to their lowest level in five years.

Marijuana reclassification under consideration

• Marijuana currently listed as Schedule One drug

• Possible move to Schedule Three classification

• President says he is strongly considering the change

President Trump says he may sign an executive order easing federal restrictions on marijuana. The Drug Enforcement Agency currently classifies marijuana as a Schedule One drug, meaning it has no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. A change to Schedule Three would significantly alter that designation. Trump first raised the idea during the campaign and said Monday that many Americans want to see it happen.

CCISD hosts community meeting on school closures

• Meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. today

• Discussion on proposed closure of seven schools

• One of several meetings planned by the district

Corpus Christi ISD is hosting another community meeting today to discuss the proposed closure of seven schools. The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. at Fannin Elementary, one of the campuses on the list. Other schools under consideration include Travis, Sanders, Kostoryz, Browne, Haas, and Martin Middle School. District leaders say community feedback will help guide next steps.

