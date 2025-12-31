CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend, and happy New Year’s Eve! Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here and we are so grateful to be waking up with you on KRIS 6 News Sunrise as we get ready to close out the year and welcome a brand new one. This morning we are covering the expiration of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, a major federal freeze on Minnesota child care funding, heightened security awareness for New Year’s Eve celebrations nationwide, a heartbreaking development in the search for a missing Bexar County teen, rising flu activity including here in the Coastal Bend, and a big day of college football with the Cotton Bowl kicking off tonight.

Here are today’s top stories.

6 Things to Know: New Year’s Eve security threats, CDC says flu activity is on the rise

Healthcare costs to rise for tens of millions of Americans



Enhanced ACA subsidies expire today

Premiums expected to rise for tens of millions of Americans

Congress unable to reach agreement to extend

The enhanced subsidies under the Affordable Care Act are set to expire today. They were originally passed in 2021 under President Biden and extended through 2025 under the Inflation Reduction Act. The subsidies helped make ACA marketplace coverage more affordable for many middle and low-income families and were at the center of the 42-day government shutdown. Congress was ultimately unable to reach a new agreement, with republicans refusing to extend the program. This will result in premiums rising for over 22 million Americans.

Federal Funding freeze to Minnesota child care funding



Federal government freezes Minnesota child care funding

Move follows viral allegations of widespread fraud

New nationwide child care payment requirements coming

The United States Department of Health and Human Services has frozen all federal child care payments to the state of Minnesota. The decision follows a viral video alleging, without proof, fraud at several child care facilities across the state. In response, HHS says it is also implementing new requirements for child care payments nationwide while the situation continues to be reviewed. It is important to note that there have been proven cases of fraud in Minnesota, as with many other states, that have been prosecuted leading to convictions of offenders, but the specific allegations in the viral video may have been exaggerated. The governor, as well as local law enforcement have been quick to combat these bad actors, but opponents of this freeze say that taking away funding to all child care will hurt children and families that rely on these funds.

New Year’s Eve security threats



FBI and Homeland Security issue New Year’s Eve threat advisory

Concerns focus on lone actors and small extremist groups

No specific credible threat but overall risk remains elevated

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are warning local and state agencies nationwide about potential security threats to New Year’s Eve celebrations. A joint assessment says the most significant concerns involve lone actors or small groups motivated by various ideologies. The report also references concern about possible vehicle ramming attacks, similar to one that killed fourteen people in New Orleans earlier this year. Officials stress there is no specific, credible threat at this time, but the national threat environment remains elevated.

Missing San Antonio teen update



Investigators locate a body near the home of missing teen

Remains found in dense brush with a firearm nearby

Identity and cause of death not yet confirmed

Authorities in Bexar County say they discovered a body with a firearm nearby during their search for missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos. The remains were found in a field close to her home after investigators decided to re-search an area previously difficult to access due to thick brush. The medical examiner has not yet confirmed the identity, cause of death, or manner of death, but officials say there were indicators of possible self-harm. Camila was last seen next to her car outside her family's home on Christmas Eve morning.

CDC says flu activity is on the rise



Flu cases continue rising nationwide

Millions of illnesses and thousands of hospitalizations reported

Coastal Bend also seeing increased flu and flu-like cases

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows flu cases continue to rise across the country. Officials estimate roughly 7.5 million flu cases so far this season, along with 81,000 hospitalizations and about 3,100 flu-related deaths. Here in the Coastal Bend, there have been 478 confirmed flu cases and more than 2,000 flu-like illness reports. Health experts expect those numbers to continue rising in the coming weeks.

Cotton Bowl



Cotton Bowl playoff quarterfinal set for today

Ohio State takes on Miami in Dallas

Kickoff scheduled for this evening on ESPN

College football fans have a big night ahead as the Cotton Bowl takes place today as part of the College Football Playoff. Ohio State and Miami will face off at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The second-seeded Buckeyes are defending national champions. Kickoff is scheduled for six thirty this evening and will air on ESPN.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns, it has been a pleasure waking up with you and giving you the news you need to know everyday this year!

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind. We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning as we welcome in a brand new year together.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann