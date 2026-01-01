6 Things to Know: New restrictions on SNAP benefits, City holiday closures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy New Year, Coastal Bend. It is Thursday, January 1, 2026, and you are waking up with Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on this very first morning of a brand new year. We hope your holiday celebrations were joyful, safe, and full of hope for what 2026 will bring. We have a lot to get into this morning like covering postponed federal tariff hikes, new restrictions on SNAP purchases in several states, a major change coming to USPS postmarks, a dangerous shooting suspect on the loose in Premont, reminders about a burn ban in Refugio County, and ongoing city closures as the holiday season winds down. Here are today’s top stories.

Some tariff hikes postponed



President Trump postpones tariff hikes hours before they take effect

Furniture and cabinet tariffs were set to rise significantly

Negotiations with trade partners are ongoing

President Trump has postponed planned tariff hikes on upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities. The tariffs were scheduled to increase yesterday to fifty percent on cabinets and thirty percent on upholstered furniture, but will now be delayed for a full year. Both categories have been at twenty five percent since September. The White House did not explain the full reasoning but did indicate trade negotiations remain ongoing.

New restrictions on SNAP benefits



SNAP benefits can no longer be used for soda and junk food in select states

Restrictions now in effect in five states with more expected to follow

Policy is part of a broader federal health initiative

People relying on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in several states can no longer use those benefits to buy soda, candy, and other junk foods. The change currently affects Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, and West Virginia. They are the first of roughly eighteen states expected to enact similar restrictions, including Texas, under a federal push led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. focused on improving nutrition and public health outcomes. This new rule will take effect here in Texas on April 1st, 2026.

USPS changes postmark process



USPS changes what the postmark date represents

Postmark will now reflect processing date, not drop off date

Officials recommend mailing important items earlier than before

The United States Postal Service is changing how postmarks work, and it could impact how you send important documents like bills and ballots. For decades, a postmark showed when mail was accepted at the post office and was used to prove deadlines were met. Now, the postmark will instead reflect the date an envelope is first processed by an automated sorting machine, not the day it was dropped off. USPS recommends mailing time sensitive items several days earlier to ensure deadlines are met.

Premont shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous



Premont police searching for a suspect involved in gunfire incidents

Officers and state troopers were fired upon but were not injured

Suspect considered armed and dangerous and remains at large

Authorities in Premont are searching for Damian Rodriguez in connection with multiple disturbances involving gunfire. Investigators say Rodriguez is linked to a terroristic threat reported around nine last night and another incident the day before. While searching for him, officers say he fired shots narrowly missing Premont police and later shots were fired toward state troopers. No one was hurt. The investigation continues and Rodriguez is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 361 668 0341.

Burn ban still in effect in Refugio County



Refugio County officials reminding residents the burn ban is still active

Ban recently extended due to ongoing wildfire concerns

Fireworks remain prohibited in unincorporated areas

Refugio County officials are reminding residents that the current burn ban remains in effect, even after New Year’s celebrations. County commissioners recently extended the ban for another thirty days due to dormant dry grass still posing a fire risk despite recent moisture. Burning is only allowed with a permit, and fireworks are prohibited in unincorporated areas.

City holiday closures



Several city offices remain closed through the holiday week

Senior center reopening today

Trash pickup changes remain in effect

We are nearing the end of the holiday season, but some city closures continue. City Hall and most city offices will remain closed through Friday, January 2. The city’s Senior Center reopens today. If your regular garbage pickup day is Thursday, it will be collected on Saturday. For a full list of holiday service changes, you can visit KRISTV.com.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns, and Happy New Year from our family to yours.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann