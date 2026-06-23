6 Things to Know: New projection for a level 1 water emergency and cuts to parking enforcement

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Tuesday Coastal Bend friends! Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, and we are glad to have you with us this morning. Today, we're following several important stories across the Coastal Bend, including new developments in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, potential budget cuts that could impact parking enforcement in Corpus Christi and an update on the city's long term water outlook. We'll also tell you about a local youth sports coach facing serious charges, a major flood mitigation project completed in Alice and new traffic changes drivers can expect on Saratoga Boulevard.

6 Things to Know June 23rd

New Development In Nancy Guthrie Case

• Authorities say a note sent to media outlets claimed Nancy Guthrie died shortly after she was kidnapped.

• The note was reportedly sent in February.

• It followed an earlier message demanding millions of dollars in ransom.

Authorities have revealed a new development in the case involving Nancy Guthrie. Investigators say someone sent a note to media outlets in February claiming Guthrie died shortly after she was kidnapped. The message came after an earlier note that demanded millions of dollars in ransom. Authorities continue to investigate the case and have not released additional details about the source of the notes.

City Council To Discuss Parking Enforcement Cuts

• Corpus Christi City Council is considering reducing parking enforcement staffing.

• A proposal would eliminate eight positions.

• The move could save the city $1.7 million annually.

Corpus Christi City Council is expected to discuss proposed budget cuts to the city's parking enforcement division during today's meeting. According to a city memo, the proposal would eliminate eight positions in an effort to reduce costs. City officials estimate the change would save approximately $1.7 million per year. Council members are expected to review the proposal and discuss its potential impacts on city operations and parking enforcement services.

Little Miss Kickball Coach Facing Child Grooming Charges

• Harry Wallace Grabowske V remains in the Nueces County Jail.

• Investigators say he sent sexual messages to a 15 year old online.

• His bond has been set at $150,000.

A local youth sports coach is behind bars facing serious allegations. Harry Wallace Grabowske V, a coach associated with Little Miss Kickball, has been charged with alleged child grooming. Investigators accuse the 38 year old of sending sexual messages online to a 15 year old. He is currently being held in the Nueces County Jail on a $150,000 bond as the investigation continues.

Alice Completes Major Flood Control Project

• Leaders have completed the Virginia Street Drainage Project.

• Crews rebuilt streets and upgraded storm sewers.

• Roadside drainage ditches were also improved.

A multi million dollar project aimed at reducing flooding in Alice is now complete. Local leaders recently cut the ribbon on the Virginia Street Drainage Project. The work included rebuilding streets, upgrading storm sewer systems and improving roadside drainage ditches. Officials say the improvements are designed to better manage stormwater and reduce flooding concerns in the area.

Water Emergency Timeline Pushed Back

• Corpus Christi leaders are expected to receive a water update today.

• The projected timeline for a Level One water emergency has been extended.

• Current projections now place a possible declaration in 2027.

During today's City Council meeting, City Manager Peter Zanoni is expected to provide an update on Corpus Christi's water supply outlook. According to current projections, the anticipated timeline for declaring a Level One water emergency has been pushed back to 2027. City leaders have been closely monitoring water levels and conservation efforts as the community continues navigating long term water challenges.

Traffic Changes Coming To Saratoga Boulevard

• TxDOT is closing several left turn bays beginning today.

• The closures affect Saratoga Boulevard between Weber Road and Kostoryz Road.

• Officials say the project is intended to improve visibility and safety.

Drivers can expect changes along a busy stretch of Saratoga Boulevard beginning today. The Texas Department of Transportation is temporarily closing several left turn bays between Weber Road and Kostoryz Road as construction gets underway. TxDOT says the improvements are intended to make left turns safer by increasing visibility along the corridor. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra travel time and use caution while crews are working in the area.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann