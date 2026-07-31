6 Things to Know: New principals, road work & plane crash update

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

6 Things to Know July 31st

1. Road work begins in Annaville

Drivers in Annaville should prepare for a detour starting Friday. A section of Starlite Lane will close as crews begin a road improvement project. Workers will install new concrete, sidewalks and streetlights. Detour signs will be posted to help drivers navigate around the construction.

The project is expected to continue through January.

2. New principals at CCISD schools

Two Corpus Christi middle schools will welcome new principals this fall. Rachel Neff-Rupp has been named principal of Baker Middle School, while Danny Noyola Jr. will lead Cunningham Middle School. The district says it also plans to announce a new principal for Veterans Memorial High School soon.

3. Report details April plane crash

A newly released report says an engine problem caused the April plane crash that left two men seriously injured. Flight instructor Cole Hohne pulled his student from the burning aircraft before suffering burns over more than 75% of his body. Hohne's father says he remains in the intensive care unit after undergoing his 32nd surgery. The student pilot has been released from the hospital and is recovering.

4. New 7-Eleven planned for Westside

A new 7-Eleven is coming to Corpus Christi's Westside. Construction is underway at the corner of Agnes Street and Heinsohn Road. A contractor says the location will include fueling stations designed for large commercial trucks. The City Planning Commission approved the project earlier this month. An opening date has not been announced.

5. Shelter offers free pet adoptions

Now is a great time to bring home a new pet. Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is waiving adoption fees for cats and dogs through Aug. 16 as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters event. The shelter, located on Holly Road, is encouraging families to visit and meet pets looking for forever homes.

6. National Mutt Day celebrates mixed breeds

Today is National Mutt Day, a day dedicated to celebrating mixed-breed dogs and encouraging pet adoption. The annual observance shines a light on the millions of mixed-breed dogs waiting in shelters across the country. Animal advocates say adopting a mutt is one of the best ways to celebrate the day while giving a deserving dog a forever home.