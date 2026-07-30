6 Things to Know: New poll, higher water bills, and a police investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

6 Things to Know July 30th

Poll shows tight Senate race

A new poll shows an unexpected shift in Texas' U.S. Senate race. Democrat James Talarico leads Republican Ken Paxton by 5 percentage points. The survey also found Talarico gaining support among independent voters. Early voting begins Oct. 19.

Rip current warning

Knowing how rip currents work could save your life. They don't pull swimmers underwater. Instead, they carry people away from shore. Rip currents can move as fast as 5 mph and often look like calm water. They are most dangerous near piers and during low tide.

Nueces County names new tax assessor

Nueces County has a new tax assessor-collector. Leaders appointed Krista Champine to replace Kevin Kieschnick. Champine has worked for the county for 13 years and will take office Sept. 1. She also plans to run for the seat when the current term ends.

Investigation closes neighborhood

Questions remain after a large police presence shut down part of a Corpus Christi neighborhood Wednesday night. Officers surrounded a home on Green Leaf Drive while an ATF agent joined the investigation. Authorities said they were waiting for a warrant and there is no threat to the public.

Water bills set to increase

Get ready to pay more for water and wastewater service. New rates take effect in January 2027. The base water rate will increase to $19.11, while the wastewater rate will rise to nearly $40. The city will continue using customers' winter average to calculate wastewater charges.

Credit card fees add up

Hidden credit card processing fees could be costing you more than you realize. Credit card companies charge businesses a fee for every transaction, and many stores pass those costs on to customers. The average household paid about $1,200 in added costs last year. Lawmakers are now pushing legislation to cap those fees.