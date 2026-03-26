CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise. Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

6 Things to Know: New fuel surcharge on packages, Beach permit price increase

1. Maduro's wife appears in federal court in New York

The wife of ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro is in a Manhattan federal courtroom Thursday for a scheduled hearing tied to U.S. drug trafficking charges. Cilia Flores, who was captured along with her husband by U.S. forces in a January operation in Venezuela, is expected to face questioning during the hearing in the Southern District of New York. Flores previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include drug trafficking and conspiracy, at an earlier hearing this year. Maduro and Flores were arrested during a surprise military operation ordered by U.S. authorities. Both have denied wrongdoing. If convicted, they could face life in prison.

2. DOJ says errors made in some immigration arrests

The Justice Department says mistakes were made in how immigration arrests were carried out at or near immigration courts. In a new court filing, officials acknowledged they incorrectly relied on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement memo to justify detaining people in those locations. The government now says the memo applies only to enforcement actions near courthouses and does not specifically cover immigration court buildings. A civil rights group raised the issue in a lawsuit challenging a White House policy on arrests at immigration courts.

3. USPS to add 8% fuel surcharge on packages

The U.S. Postal Service is adding an 8% fuel surcharge to packages, effective April 26. The temporary fee will not apply to letter mail. The post office says rising fuel costs tied to the war in Iran are driving the change. Major parcel carriers, including UPS and FedEx, already use similar surcharges.

4. Jury awards $3M in lawsuit against Meta, YouTube

A Los Angeles jury has handed a historic verdict against Meta and YouTube for allegedly creating addictive platforms that harmed a young woman's mental health when she was a minor. The 20‑year‑old plaintiff sued the tech companies, and jurors awarded her $3 million in damages. TikTok and Snapchat settled similar claims before the trial began.

5. Nueces County raises beach parking permits

Nueces County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to raise beach parking permit fees from $12 to $20. Commissioner Mike Pusley initially proposed a fee as high as $50, but the final approved increase is more modest. Nearby cities, including Corpus Christi and Port Aransas, have already approved similar hikes. The plan now goes to the Texas General Land Office for final approval, a process that typically takes about six months. If approved, the new rate would take effect in January 2027.

6. Del Mar College to host free health fair and car show

Del Mar College will host a free health fair and car show this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Windward Campus. Attendees can get free health screenings, including blood pressure checks, and view classic cars on display. Firefighters from Corpus Christi will bring their pink fire truck and collect donations to support local firefighters fighting cancer. The event is free and open to the public.