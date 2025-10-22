CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday! Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with your KRIS 6 News Sunrise update. As we make our way through the middle of the week, we’re tracking developments from around the world and right here at home including Vice President Vance’s visit to Israel, a White House meeting with NATO leadership, a major museum reopening after a high-profile heist, and a new local update on the Kingsville recall election.

Plus, there’s some good news from H-E-B for local museum lovers, and a fun weekend event you can bring the whole family to.

6 Things to Know: NATO Secretary Meeting, Cinema In The Park

Vance Visits Israel

Vice President J.D. Vance meets with Israeli leaders in Jerusalem

Ceasefire progress described as “better than expected”

Talks continue over long-term peace plans draw concerns

Vice President J.D. Vance is in the Middle East today, where he’s expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog to discuss the country’s ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Vance says that despite recent flare-ups of violence, the ceasefire is going better than he expected. However, questions remain over the long-term plan for peace. The vice president is expected to remain in the region until Thursday.

NATO Secretary Meeting

President Donald Trump meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

Discussions center on ending the war in Ukraine

Ukraine will not receive U.S. Tomahawk missiles

President Donald Trump is meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House today. The discussion comes as Europe works with the Trump administration to find an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine. The meeting follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit with Trump last week, in which the two leaders are said to have yelled at each other, with Trump telling Zelensky to give up Ukrainian territory to Russia or be destroyed by Putin.

During that meeting, the two leaders discussed the possibility of the U.S. supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles. However, Zelensky later confirmed that Ukraine would not be receiving the long-range weapons.

Louvre Reopens

Museum reopens after a daring mid-day heist

Priceless jewels, including crowns and necklaces, were stolen

Massive manhunt underway across France

The Louvre Museum in Paris is reopening its doors to visitors today, just days after a shocking midday heist. Thieves reportedly broke in while visitors were inside and made off with priceless jewels, including crowns, necklaces, earrings, and a brooch.

The museum’s director is expected to appear before France’s Senate Culture Committee to address the theft. A massive manhunt is now underway as authorities work to track down the suspects.

Recall Election Special Meeting

Kingsville City Hall hosts a meeting on recall election ruling

Three commissioners’ recall petitions allowed to move forward

City attorneys have ten days to appeal the decision

The City of Kingsville will hold a special meeting today to discuss a judge’s decision allowing the recall election of three city commissioners. As previously reported, the city’s attorney representing commissioners Norma Neida Alvarez, Leo Alarcon, and Hector Hinojosa argued that the recall petition was filed too late.

According to the attorney, the city has ten days to appeal the ruling. If an appeal is filed, it will move to the Texas 13th District Court of Appeals.

H-E-B Free Admission

H-E-B covers admission for several South Texas museums

New additions include the South Texas Botanical Gardens

Details on free admission begin Friday

For the second year in a row, H-E-B will be picking up the tab for admission to several South Texas museums. The free admission list includes the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History, the Art Museum of South Texas, the Texas Museum of Asian Cultures, and new this year, the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center. Five other South Texas museums will also be added to the program. H-E-B will announce when free admission begins this Friday.

Cinema In The Park

Free screening of “Teen Witch” this Friday

Event starts at 7 p.m. at Heritage Park

Pets welcome on a leash

The City’s Parks and Recreation Department invites neighbors to this week’s Cinema in the Park. This Friday’s feature is a special screening of Teen Witch at Heritage Park, starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free, and guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets. Four-legged friends are welcome, as long as they’re on a leash.

Thanks for spending part of your day with us! As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

We’ll see you tomorrow.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann