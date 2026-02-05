6 Things to Know: National Prayer Breakfast happening today, Texas Private School Voucher

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Thursday morning, Coastal Bend Friends! Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are here with a look at your top stories as we start this morning.

We are following renewed diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, the expiration of a major nuclear arms treaty between the U.S. and Russia, and the National Prayer Breakfast happening in Washington. Back here at home, Texas families are signing up for the state’s new education savings account program, the City of Corpus Christi is dedicating a new veterans monument, and the IceRays are preparing to honor healthcare workers and first responders this weekend.

Negotiators Push For Breakthrough In Ukraine War Talks



Diplomatic talks aim to end the four-year war.

Russia carried out major strikes this week despite a pause pledge.

NATO leaders question Moscow’s intentions.

Negotiators are working to put an end to the four-year-long war between Russia and Ukraine.

The talks come during the same week Russia carried out major strikes, breaking a commitment to pause attacks on energy infrastructure during frigid weather.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte says those strikes raise doubts about Moscow’s intentions. Negotiators are still searching for a breakthrough on key issues, including who would control Ukrainian land currently occupied by Russian forces.

New Start Treaty Expires



The last major U.S. and Russia nuclear arms pact expires today.

Treaty limits both countries to 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads.

Russia signals willingness to extend limits if the U.S. agrees.

The last remaining nuclear arms treaty between the United States and Russia is set to expire today.

The New START treaty, signed in 2010, limits each country to 1,550 nuclear warheads and no more than 700 deployed missiles and bombers. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is willing to stick to the treaty’s limits for another year if Washington follows suit.

National Prayer Breakfast Takes Place In Washington



The 74th annual event is happening today.

Lawmakers and religious leaders gather to pray and promote unity.

Presidents of both parties have historically participated.

The 74th annual National Prayer Breakfast is set to take place in Washington today. The bipartisan event brings together politicians and religious leaders to pray for the country and foster unity. Presidents of both parties and varying religious backgrounds have participated in the event over the years.

Texas Private School Voucher Applications Now Open



Registration opened Wednesday for the private school voucher program.

More than 20,000 students have signed up so far.

Applications remain open until March 17th.

The private school voucher program is now officially underway in Texas. Registration opened Wednesday, and more than 20,000 students have already signed up for the program, which helps families cover private school tuition. Applications will remain open through March 17th.

Helicopter Monument Dedication At Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park



Dedication ceremony set for 10 a.m.

Part of Phase One of the park’s master plan.

Honors the service and sacrifice of local veterans.

At 10 a.m. this morning, the City of Corpus Christi will officially dedicate the helicopter monument at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park. If you have been watching Michelle's Veterans in Focus segment, you may recognize this project.

City leaders say the monument is part of Phase One of the park’s master plan and stands as a tribute to the service and sacrifice of the city’s veterans.

IceRays Hosting Healthcare Appreciation Night



Healthcare Appreciation Night is Friday.

Stars and Stripes Night follows Saturday.

Team honoring healthcare workers, military, and first responders.

The Corpus Christi IceRays are hosting Healthcare Appreciation Night this Friday. KRIS 6 spoke with IceRay Sam Troutwine, who says the event is their way of thanking healthcare workers for everything they do. The team will follow that up with Stars and Stripes Night on Saturday, honoring military members and first responders.

