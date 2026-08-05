6 Things to Know: National oyster day, and road closures tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends, and happy Wednesday!

Your favorite Anchor Bryan Hofmann here as Michelle has another well-deserved morning off, but I'm here to get you caught up on the stories you need to know before you head out the door. Today, we're looking at another night of Harbor Bridge lane closures, an opportunity for Flour Bluff parents to meet their school police chief, a major tuition expansion at Rice University, new requirements for buying hunting and fishing licenses in Texas, a new study on marijuana use in the U.S., and a tasty way to celebrate National Oyster Day.

Here's your 6 Things to Know.

6 Things to Know August 5th

Harbor Bridge Lane Closures Continue

• Overnight road work will impact southbound U.S. 181.

• Crews are repairing lighting beneath the Harbor Bridge.

• The closure begins at 9 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m.

If your commute takes you across the Harbor Bridge tonight, plan for extra travel time. Crews will close the outside lane of southbound U.S. 181 beginning at 9 p.m. while workers continue repairing lighting beneath the bridge. The southbound shoulder will also be closed. The work is expected to wrap up by 6 a.m. Thursday, and drivers are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the construction zone.

Coffee With the Chief Returns to Flour Bluff

• Flour Bluff ISD Police Chief Lance Howard will meet with parents this morning.

• The event begins at 8 a.m. at Coffee Waves.

• Families can ask questions before the new school year begins.

Parents in Flour Bluff have a chance to connect with their school police chief over coffee this morning. Flour Bluff ISD Police Chief Lance Howard is hosting "Coffee with the Chief" beginning at 8 a.m. at Coffee Waves in Flour Bluff. The informal event gives parents an opportunity to ask questions, discuss school safety and meet department leadership before students head back to class.

Rice University Expands Free Tuition Program

• More middle-income families will qualify for free tuition.

• The income cap is increasing from $140,000 to $200,000.

• The change takes effect with the fall 2027 semester.

Rice University is expanding access to free tuition for Texas families. The university announced it will now provide free tuition to students whose families earn up to $200,000 annually, an increase from the previous $140,000 threshold. School officials say the expanded financial aid program will begin with students entering in the fall of 2027 and is designed to make higher education more affordable for middle-income families.

Texas Adds New Residency Requirement for Hunting and Fishing Licenses

• Proof of Texas residency will now be required.

• Residents should bring a Texas driver's license or state ID.

• Licenses go on sale Aug. 15.

If you're planning to buy a Texas hunting or fishing license this season, be prepared to show proof of residency. State officials have implemented new identification requirements aimed at preventing nonresidents from purchasing discounted resident licenses. Most Texans will simply need to present a valid Texas driver's license or state-issued identification card. In some cases, people with out-of-state identification may also be asked to provide a passport. Hunting and fishing licenses for the new season go on sale Aug. 15.

Study Finds Marijuana Use Surpasses Cigarette Smoking

• More Americans reported using marijuana than smoking cigarettes last year.

• Researchers estimate 44 million marijuana users compared with 36 million cigarette smokers.

• Recreational marijuana remains illegal in Texas.

A new national study suggests marijuana use has become more common than cigarette smoking in the United States. Researchers estimate nearly 44 million Americans used marijuana over the past year, compared with about 36 million people who smoked cigarettes. The study found marijuana use is most common among young adults, while alcohol remains the nation's most widely used substance. Although recreational marijuana is legal in 24 states, it remains illegal in Texas.

Celebrate National Oyster Day

• Today is National Oyster Day.

• Water Street Oyster Bar is hosting a special celebration tonight.

• Reservations are recommended due to limited seating.

If you're an oyster lover, today is your day. Water Street Oyster Bar is celebrating National Oyster Day with its "Shuck and Sip" event this evening. Guests can enjoy curated oyster flights paired with wine while learning from local experts about oyster farming and sustainability along the Texas coast. Seating is limited, so organizers recommend making reservations in advance.

Thank you for waking up with Bryan this morning.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We'll see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

Bryan Hofmann.