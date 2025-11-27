6 Things to Know: National Guardsmen Shooting, Concerns Over Witkoff Call, Hong Kong Fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thanksgiving! We hope you are waking up feeling grateful and rested as we ease into this Thanksgiving morning together. It is also our very first day back in the studio after returning from Brazil for Michelle’s brother’s beautiful wedding, and we are so happy to start the holiday with you.

Today we are bringing you the latest on a shooting involving National Guardsmen in Washington, new questions surrounding a high-level call involving Steve Witkoff, the rising death toll in a devastating fire in Hong Kong, two nationwide recalls you need to know about for your family’s safety, and an exciting new restaurant opening right here on the Southside.

National Guardsmen Shooting

• Suspect identified as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal

• Two National Guard members remain in critical condition

• Suspect was also shot and hospitalized

The suspect in Wednesday’s shooting of two National Guard members in the nation’s capital has been identified as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal. He was last seen in Bellingham, Washington, and was identified as an Afghan national. The two Guardsmen were on patrol when Lakanwal reportedly came around the corner and opened fire. Both Guardsmen are in critical condition at this time. The suspect was also shot and was being treated at a hospital, and there is no word yet on the motive.

Concerns Over Witkoff Call

• Questions raised about Steve Witkoff’s call with Russian officials

• Call transcript shows advice on how Putin should approach Trump

• Trump responds by calling it normal deal-making

President Donald Trump is brushing off concerns about Steve Witkoff’s talks with Russia. In an October 14 call between Witkoff and Russian foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, Witkoff coached Ushakov on how to have Putin approach Trump. He also advised for the two leaders to speak before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the White House. The call was transcribed by Bloomberg. Trump responded to the concerns about Witkoff saying in part, “That’s what a deal maker does.”

Hong Kong Fire

• Death toll rises to 55 in large housing-complex fire

• More than 120 people injured, including firefighters

• Criminal investigation underway

The death toll continues to rise in Hong Kong after a deadly fire tore through a massive housing complex. At last check 55 people are dead and at least 123 people were injured, including 8 firefighters. Rescue officials say the extreme temperatures inside the buildings are making it hard for them to reach residents they know are trapped. More than four thousand people lived in the housing complex, many aged 65 and older. The cause of the fire is not known, but a criminal investigation has been launched.

Camping Stove Recall

• More than 200 thousand camping stoves recalled

• Stoves can reportedly explode or catch fire

• Full refunds available at Walmart

Walmart is recalling more than 200 thousand camping stoves because they can explode or catch fire. The recall involves the Ozark Trail tabletop one-burner butane camping stove. The manufacturer has received 26 reports of the camping stoves exploding or catching fire. The stoves were sold at Walmart stores nationwide as well as online between March 2023 through October of this year. Customers should stop using the stoves and return them to Walmart for a full refund.

Nasal Spray Recall

• Walgreens recalls more than 41 thousand bottles

• Two lots possibly contaminated with bacteria

• Customers can return product for full refund

Walgreens is recalling more than 41 thousand bottles of nasal spray because they may be contaminated with bacteria. The recall is for Walgreens saline nasal spray with xylitol. Two lots are affected, 71409 and 71861. According to the FDA, they may be contaminated with a bacterium found in raw milk. Walgreens says the recall is being done out of an abundance of caution. Customers should return the nasal spray to the store for a full refund.

Southside Chipotle

• New Chipotle opens on Saratoga Boulevard

• Location includes Chipotlane pickup service

• Restaurant now hiring interested applicants

Chipotle Mexican Grill officially opened on the city’s Southside. The restaurant is located on Saratoga Boulevard near Cimarron. This location offers a Chipotlane service, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows people to pick up their digital orders without leaving their vehicles. The new Chipotle is open all week from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. And if you want to join the team, they are hiring. For that information head over to KRISTV.com.

