CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx

Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with you on KRIS 6 News Sunrise. We hope you had a safe weekend. We’re starting this week with important updates from across the nation, Texas, and right here at home in Corpus Christi.

6 things to know: National Guard Troops authorized to carry weapons, Padre Island National Seashore brush fire

Let's take a look at today's top stories.

National Guard Troops Authorized to Carry Weapons

U.S. National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. began carrying firearms Sunday evening

Most troops will carry M-17 pistols, while a small number are authorized to carry M-4 rifles

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized roughly 2,000 troops to be armed for self-protection

The U.S. National Guard troops deployed in Washington, D.C., began carrying firearms Sunday evening. Many of them will be carrying M-17 pistols, their service-issued weapon, but a small number of authorized troops may be armed with M-4 rifles.

The weapons have been authorized for the "self-protection" of the guardsmen. On Friday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the authorization of roughly 2,000 National Guard troops to carry weapons.

DNC Meeting in Minneapolis

The Democratic National Committee is meeting in Minneapolis today to discuss its election calendar

Topics include early voting and which state will vote first in the 2028 presidential primaries

The committee chair is expected to call for limits on corporate and dark money in elections

The Democratic National Committee is set to convene in Minneapolis today to begin discussing its calendar for upcoming elections.

Some of the big topics include how early voting should begin and which state should be the first to vote in the 2028 presidential primaries. Committee Chair Ken Martin is expected to ask the party to take steps to restrict the use of corporate and so-called dark money in the 2028 presidential primaries.

Texas Redistricting Maps Advance

The Texas Senate has passed a new congressional map favoring Republicans in five additional districts

A planned filibuster by State Senator Carol Alvarado was blocked before the vote

Governor Greg Abbott is expected to quickly sign the measure into law, with Democrats planning legal challenges

The Texas Senate has passed a newly redrawn congressional map giving Republicans a big advantage in five more districts.

The vote came after Republicans in the chamber blocked a planned filibuster by State Senator Carol Alvarado. Governor Greg Abbott is now expected to quickly sign the map into law. Democrats have promised to challenge the measure in court.

Padre Island National Seashore Brush Fire

The large brush fire at Padre Island National Seashore is now 70% contained

The fire started Friday afternoon from a lightning strike and burned about 3,000 acres

Crews remain on site and are monitoring back burns in the area

The large brush fire that started Friday at Padre Island National Seashore is now at 70% containment.

According to fire officials, the fire started Friday afternoon by a lightning strike. The fire burned approximately 3,000 acres. Crews will continue to monitor the area in case of back burns.

Harte Library Town Hall Tonight

A town hall will be held tonight at the Janet F. Harte Library from 6 to 7 p.m.

The meeting will address recent changes to the library’s hours

City and school leaders, including Councilwoman Kaylynn Paxon and City Manager Peter Zanoni, will attend to hear concerns

The City of Corpus Christi along with Flour Bluff ISD will be hosting a town hall meeting today to discuss the hours of the Janet F. Harte Library. It will take place tonight from 6 to 7 at the library.

City Councilwoman Kaylynn Paxon, City Manager Peter Zanoni, along with the Flour Bluff ISD superintendent will be on hand to hear input and neighbors’ concerns about the library’s change in hours.

Community Input Sessions on City Budget

The City of Corpus Christi will host two input sessions this week for the proposed 2026 budget

The District 1 meeting is tonight from 6 to 7 at the Oveal Williams Center on Martin Luther Drive

The District 2 meeting will be Wednesday from 6 to 7 at the Greenwood Senior Center on Greenwood Drive

The City of Corpus Christi will be hosting two community input sessions this week for the proposed 2026 city budget.

The first one will be for District 1. It’s tonight from 6 to 7 at the Oveal Williams Center located at 1414 Martin Luther Drive. The second meeting will be for District 2. It will be Wednesday night from 6 to 7 at the Greenwood Senior Center located at 4040 Greenwood Drive. The city manager and district council member will be in attendance to answer questions about the budget.

Thank you for joining us for today’s updates. As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

We’ll see you tomorrow.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann