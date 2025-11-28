CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday, Coastal Bend! Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, and we hope your Thanksgiving was warm, restful, and filled with good food and even better company.

Today we’re covering several major national and international headlines, including the tragic loss of a National Guard soldier after Wednesday’s attack, the rising toll in the Hong Kong apartment fire, Pope Leo’s trip to Turkey, a cheese recall affecting several national brands, the swelling Powerball jackpot, and why today is also International Buy Nothing Day.

Let’s get into the stories making news this Friday morning.

6 Things to Know: National Guard Death, $719M Powerball Jackpot

National Guard Death

• One of the two National Guard soldiers shot Wednesday has died.

• President Trump calls Sarah Beckstrom a highly respected person.

• The shooting is now being investigated as an act of terror.

One of the two National Guard soldiers shot during Wednesday’s attack has died. Sarah Beckstrom was 20 years old. She joined the Guard in 2023. She reportedly volunteered to work this week so others could go home to spend Thanksgiving with their families. In announcing her death, President Trump called Beckstrom a highly respected person. The second victim, 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, is in critical condition. The shooting is now being investigated as an act of terror.

Hong Kong Fire

• The death toll has risen to 94.

• Dozens are still missing with 76 people injured.

• Three arrests have been made as the criminal investigation continues.

The death toll in the Hong Kong apartment fire has risen to 94, with dozens still missing. According to officials, 76 people have been injured, including 11 firefighters. Search and rescue teams continue to look for people trapped inside the complex. Authorities have launched a criminal investigation. So far, three people have been arrested, however the cause of the fire is still not known.

Pope Leo in Turkey

• The pontiff continues his visit to Turkey today.

• Stops include the Sultan Ahmed Mosque and the Church of Saint George.

• He will meet with leaders of Christian communities and the Eastern Orthodox Church.

Pope Leo continues his trip to Turkey today. The head of the Catholic Church is expected to visit the Sultan Ahmed Mosque. He will also hold a private meeting with the leaders of local Christian communities and visit the Church of Saint George. In the afternoon, the pontiff will meet with the head of the Eastern Orthodox Church before holding Mass. This is Pope Leo’s first foreign trip during his papacy.

Cheese Recall

• Several cheese products distributed nationwide are being recalled.

• Routine FDA testing detected possible Listeria contamination.

• Affected customers should throw out the products or return them for a refund.

Various cheese products distributed by the Ambriola Company are under recall. It’s after routine testing found the presence of Listeria contamination. A notice from the Food and Drug Administration says the cheeses were distributed nationwide between November 3rd and November 20th. The products under recall include four- and eight-ounce cups of Locatelli Pecorino Romano grated cheese, six-ounce cup containers of Boar’s Head-labeled grated Pecorino Romano, and Member’s Mark Pecorino Romano in a one-and-a-half-pound bag. Anyone who has bought those cheeses should throw it out or return the product for a full refund.

$719M Powerball Jackpot

• The Powerball jackpot climbs to an estimated $719 million.

• Cash option is worth more than $333 million.

• No winner in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The Powerball jackpot is now estimated at $719 million. If someone wins, they will be able to choose from a lump-sum cash value worth more than $333 million or the full amount over 30 years. The jackpot grew after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing. The next Powerball lottery drawing is Saturday.

International Buy Nothing Day

• Today is also International Buy Nothing Day.

• A tradition that began in Canada in the 1990s.

• Supporters say it encourages a break from consumerism.

On the flip side of all that Black Friday shopping, today is also International Buy Nothing Day. It’s a tradition that started in Canada in the 90s and encourages people to abstain from making any purchases. Supporters consider it a brief detox from consumerism. Organizers say it’s important for people to challenge companies on their business practices and the impacts overproduction is having on the environment.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns, we’re so grateful to start our mornings with you.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We’ll see you bright and early Monday morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann