CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend, and happy Monday! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, helping you start the first week of November with the latest news from across the nation and right here at home. We’re following developments on the historic government shutdown, a major Supreme Court case on tariffs, and a few important product recalls that could affect your home. Let’s get into your Monday headlines.

6 Things to Know: National Guard Blocked, Government Shutdown Day-34

Government Shutdown

The shutdown hits day 34 with no deal yet in sight.

Federal food assistance funding expired over the weekend.

Two federal judges have ordered that SNAP payments continue.

Today marks 34 days since the government shutdown began, with all eyes on the Senate to see if Republicans and Democrats can finally make a deal. If the shutdown continues another day, it will officially become the longest in U.S. history, surpassing the 35-day record set in 2018 during President Trump's first term.

Funding for federal SNAP benefits ran dry over the weekend, affecting more than 42 million low-income Americans. While the Trump administration planned to withhold $8 billion from the program that had specific language to be used in the event of a government shutdown, two federal judges ordered the payments to continue. The president said he will comply but is seeking more legal guidance from the court.

Trump Tariff Case

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Trump’s tariff policy this week.

The case questions the use of emergency powers to set high tariffs.

Nearly $90 billion in payments from U.S. businesses are at stake.

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments this week over the legality of President Donald Trump’s tariff policy. The case centers on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which allows the president to impose tariffs during a national emergency. Trump used that authority to set tariffs as high as 50 percent on India and Brazil earlier this year, as well as other tariffs on nearly every other country. American companies have already paid nearly $90 billion under the policy. If the court rules against the president, the U.S. government may have to pay those businesses back.

National Guard Blocked

A judge extended a block on sending National Guard troops to Portland.

The order remains in effect through Friday following a three-day trial.

Oregon and Portland argue the deployment violates federal law.

A federal judge has extended her order blocking the Trump administration from sending National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon...at least until Friday. The ruling follows a three-day trial in which Oregon state officials and the city of Portland argued that the administration violated the law by federalizing National Guard members from Oregon and California. The White House maintains its claim that the deployment is necessary to protect federal buildings and immigration enforcement agents.

Dining Chair Recall

55,000 Crate and Barrel dining chairs recalled due to breaking legs.

The recall applies to “Ana” chairs sold between January 2021 and January 2024.

Customers are urged to stop using them and contact the retailer for replacements.

Crate and Barrel has issued a recall of nearly 55,000 dining chairs after reports that the legs could break, posing a fall hazard. The affected “Ana” chairs were sold both in stores and online between January 2021 and January 2024. The Consumer Product Safety Commission advises customers to immediately stop using the chairs and contact Crate and Barrel for a free replacement. Chairs sold after January 23 of this year are not included in the recall.

Chainsaw Recall

Milwaukee Tool is recalling nearly 100,000 chainsaws.

The brake mechanism may fail to engage, posing a serious injury risk.

Models sold between March 2023 and September 2024 are affected.

Milwaukee Tool has announced a recall of about 100,000 of its chainsaws due to a faulty brake mechanism that may not activate, increasing the risk of injury. The affected 12- and 14-inch M18 Fuel Top Handle models were sold at Home Depot and other retailers across the U.S. from March 2023 through September 2024. Nearly 91,000 units were sold in the U.S., with another 7,500 sold in Canada.

Closures

Construction begins today on Leopard Street and South Staples Street.

Both projects involve installing underground fiber lines.

Expect lane reductions and use alternate routes when possible.

Drivers in Corpus Christi should plan for traffic delays today as city contractors begin installing underground fiber lines. Work on Leopard Street in front of City Hall begins at 8 a.m., reducing North Staples to one lane. A second project starts at 9 a.m. on South Staples near McArdle Road. Crews will be active in both areas, and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns, we’ll see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann