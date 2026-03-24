CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Tuesday morning, March 24th. Thank you for waking up with Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise. We’re tracking several major developments this morning, including a new leader for Homeland Security, a refinery explosion in Southeast Texas, and a key hearing tied to a past federal investigation. Plus, we have local news impacting your community, from a new police chief in Mathis to opportunities for students across the Coastal Bend.

6 Things to Know: Mullin confirmed as Homeland Security Secretary, Explosion at Texas refinery raises concerns

Mullin confirmed as Homeland Security Secretary



Senator Markwayne Mullin confirmed in a 54 to 45 vote

Takes over during ongoing DHS shutdown

Senator Markwayne Mullin is now the nation’s Secretary of Homeland Security. The Senate confirmed the Oklahoma Republican and former MMA fighter on Monday in a 54 to 45 vote, with support from two Democratic senators, while Republican Senator Rand Paul voted against the nomination.

Mullin replaces former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and takes over as the Trump Administration continues to navigate a partial shutdown of the agency. Lawmakers are still working to reach a deal on funding legislation.

Senate hearing to examine “Arctic Frost” investigation



Hearing focuses on investigation into 2020 election efforts

Lawsuit filed by former FBI agents over firings

A Senate Judiciary hearing is scheduled for today to examine the investigation known as “Arctic Frost,” which looked into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. The hearing comes as two former FBI agents have filed a federal lawsuit, claiming they were wrongfully terminated due to their involvement in that investigation. Their case is part of a broader wave of firings over the past year, now facing legal challenges tied to FBI Director Kash Patel.

Explosion at Southeast Texas refinery raises concerns



Blast reported at Valero refinery in Port Arthur

No injuries reported, air quality under monitoring

An explosion at a Valero refinery in Port Arthur is raising safety concerns this morning. Witnesses say they heard a loud boom that shook nearby homes Monday. Fire officials believe a heater unit may be involved in the incident. No injuries or evacuations have been reported, but emergency crews are closely monitoring air quality in the area.

Mathis swears in new police chief



John Matt Jones brings more than 20 years of experience

Focus on recruitment and response times

The city of Mathis has a new police chief. John Matt Jones was sworn in Monday night, bringing more than two decades of law enforcement experience to the role. He previously served in leadership positions in Brownsville and says his priorities include strengthening recruitment efforts and improving emergency response times.

Students invited to “Craft Your Career Night”



Event offers hands-on demonstrations and job opportunities

Scholarships available for attendees

High school seniors have a chance to explore careers in the skilled trades tonight. The Craft Training Center is hosting “Craft Your Career Night” from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Leopard Street. Attendees can watch live demonstrations, connect with employers, and enter for a chance to win one of three scholarships.

KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter program returns



Open to children ages 6 to 13

Selected participants will interview Hooks players

The KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter program is back for another season. Parents can now sign up children between the ages of 6 and 13 for a chance to be selected. Those chosen will get the opportunity to interview a Hooks player at Whataburger Field. About 10 to 13 young reporters will be selected. You can find the sign-up link now on our website.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann