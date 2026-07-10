6 Things to Know: Mosquito spraying wraps up, and a CCPD officer charged

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends, and happy Friday! Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here helping you usher in the weekend and getting you caught up on the stories everyone will be talking about. This morning, we're following criminal charges against a Corpus Christi police officer, a temporary closure at Bob Hall Pier, the latest on a grass fire in Aransas County, mosquito spraying on the Southside, and two major recalls that could affect your vehicle and your yard equipment.

Here's your 6 Things to Know.

6 Things to Know July 10th

Corpus Christi Officer Charged

• A Corpus Christi police officer is facing a charge of official oppression.

• Police say the incident happened Sunday and was self reported.

• The investigation remains active.

A Corpus Christi police officer has been charged with official oppression following what the department describes as a workplace incident. Police identified the officer as Fredrick Garcia. Officials say the incident occurred Sunday and was self reported. After an internal investigation, the department determined the incident rose to the level of a criminal offense. Authorities have not released details about what allegedly happened because the investigation remains ongoing.

Bob Hall Pier Closing Friday

• Bob Hall Pier will close beginning at 5 a.m. Friday.

• Crews will pour concrete walls for a future concession area.

• The pier is expected to reopen by midafternoon.

If you planned to visit Bob Hall Pier today, you'll need to adjust those plans. The pier closes to the public starting at 5 a.m. while construction crews pour concrete walls for a planned concession area. Barricades and caution tape will block access to the entire pier during the work. Officials expect the closure to last until midafternoon before the public is allowed back on the pier.

Aransas County Grass Fire Nearly Contained

• The fire is now 95% contained.

• About 36 acres burned and some residents were temporarily evacuated.

• No injuries or homes were damaged.

Fire crews remain on scene after Wednesday's grass fire in Aransas County. Officials say the fire is now 95% contained, with crews focusing on extinguishing remaining hot spots. The fire scorched approximately 36 acres and forced some nearby residents to temporarily leave their homes. Those evacuation orders have since been lifted, and residents have returned home. Firefighters from several surrounding communities assisted in the response, while Texas Game Wardens used a helicopter to make water drops on the fire. Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.

Mosquito Spraying Wraps Up

• Mosquito spraying continues Friday on Corpus Christi's Southside.

• Residents are encouraged to keep pets away from spraying areas.

• Check doors and window screens for proper protection.

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is wrapping up its latest round of mosquito spraying today with crews focusing on neighborhoods across the Southside. Health officials recommend bringing pets indoors or keeping them away from active spraying areas. They also encourage residents to make sure window and door screens are in good condition to help keep mosquitoes outside.

Honda Recalls More Than 325,000 Minivans

• The recall affects certain 2018 through 2020 Honda Odyssey models.

• Water can damage the rearview camera and cause the image to fail.

• Repairs will be provided free through Honda dealerships.

Honda is recalling more than 325,000 Odyssey minivans because water can enter the rearview camera assembly, potentially causing the camera image to fail. Federal safety officials say losing the camera image increases the risk of a crash while backing up. The recall covers certain 2018 through 2020 model year Odyssey vehicles. Owners will be able to have the rearview camera replaced at no cost through authorized Honda dealerships.

Kobalt Battery Recall Issued

• More than 500,000 Kobalt outdoor tools are affected.

• Certain 24 volt lithium ion batteries can overheat and create a fire hazard.

• Owners should stop charging the batteries and request a free replacement.

If you own Kobalt battery powered lawn equipment, you'll want to check whether your battery is included in a new recall. More than half a million Kobalt trimmers, blowers, lawn mowers, chainsaws and pruning saws equipped with certain 24 volt USB-C lithium ion batteries are being recalled. The batteries can short circuit, creating a fire hazard. The manufacturer has received 34 reports of batteries smoking, sparking or catching fire, although no injuries or property damage have been reported. Customers should stop charging the affected batteries immediately and contact the manufacturer to receive a free replacement. The recalled products were sold at Lowe's stores and online between January and May.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early Monday morning.

Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.