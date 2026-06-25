6 Things to Know: Mosquito spraying, water wells and public safety concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

6 Things to Know June 25th

1. Corpus Christi continues Mosquito Awareness Week

Corpus Christi will begin its mosquito spraying schedule on Monday, but mosquito prevention efforts are already underway.

A drive-thru giveaway event is scheduled for 5 p.m. today at the Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve and Learning Center. Residents can receive free mosquito-prevention kits, which include mosquito dunks, insect repellent and educational materials while supplies last.

2. CCISD seeks approval for emergency water wells

Corpus Christi ISD is seeking permits to drill three water wells that would serve as backup water sources during drought conditions or other emergencies.

The proposed wells would be located at Cabaniss Sports Complex, Lexington Middle School and Hamlin Middle School. District officials say the non-potable water would primarily be used to maintain athletic fields.

A public hearing was held Wednesday, and the applications are scheduled to go before the Corpus Christi Aquifer Storage and Recovery Conservation District board for a final vote Friday at 2 p.m.

3. Violence near downtown Stripes raises concerns

Residents and city leaders are calling for action following a series of violent incidents near a downtown Stripes convenience store.

Police say an arrest has been made in connection with an assault reported in May, and another incident remains under investigation. Multiple videos shared on social media appear to show fights occurring outside the store.

Corpus Christi police officials say they are increasing resources in the area and encourage residents to report incidents directly to 911 rather than relying on social media posts.

4. New law creates statewide food truck license

A new Texas law will change how food trucks are licensed beginning July 1.

The Food Truck Freedom Bill replaces local health permits with a single statewide license issued by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Food trucks will be classified into three tiers based on food preparation methods.

While the statewide license standardizes health permitting, vendors may still need additional local permits depending on where they operate.

5. Free box fans available this weekend

Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation and Reliant will distribute free box fans during a curbside giveaway this weekend.

The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Greenwood Senior Center. Organizers will also provide snacks and family game packets.

The giveaway is limited to one fan per person and two fans per vehicle. A second distribution event is planned next month at the Lindale Senior Center.

6. Mathis kicks off Fourth of July celebrations

The City of Mathis is beginning its Independence Day festivities with a Fourth of July parade tonight.

Participants can begin setting up at 6:30 p.m. at the Mathis High School football parking lot. The parade starts at 7 p.m. along East San Patricio Avenue and ends on North Hidalgo Street.

Festival activities continue Friday, with vendors opening at 3 p.m. and live entertainment beginning at 5 p.m. Events are scheduled to continue through midnight, and road closures are expected throughout the weekend.