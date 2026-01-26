CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A good chilly morning Coastal Bend friends! Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are helping you start your day as freezing temperatures grip our neighborhoods. The cold weather is leading to widespread school delays, warming centers opening across the area, and officials urging neighbors to take precautions. This morning, we are tracking school schedule changes, local warming shelters, developments in Minnesota following another deadly shooting, a federal court order tied to that case, and important information as the IRS officially opens tax filing season.

6 Things to Know: School delays due to freezing temperatures, IRS officially begins accepting 2025 tax returns

More school delays due to freezing temperatures

• Multiple Coastal Bend districts delayed two hours

• Private and charter schools also impacted

• Delays aimed at keeping students safe

Several Coastal Bend school districts are operating on a two-hour delayed start today because of freezing temperatures.

Odem Edroy, Premont, Freer, Flour Bluff, and Calallen ISDs are all delayed, along with Aransas Pass, Brooks County, La Gloria, and London. Sinton, Rockport-Fulton, and Ingleside ISDs are also starting two hours later than normal.

JJAEP, RMA Public Schools, School of Science and Technology, and Incarnate Word Academy are included in the delayed start list as well.

Kleberg County opens warming center

• Human Services Building serving as shelter

• Located in Kingsville

• Open through Tuesday at noon

A warming center is open in Kleberg County to help neighbors escape the cold.

The Human Services Building at 1109 East Santa Gertrudis in Kingsville is serving as a warming shelter for those in need.

The center will remain open until Tuesday at noon.

Fulton warming center available for Rockport-Fulton area

• Located at Fulton Community Church

• Transportation assistance available

• Open to neighbors needing warmth

Neighbors in the Rockport-Fulton area have access to a warming center during the freeze.

The Fulton Community Church on North 3rd Street is serving as the designated warming center.

Transportation will be available to help neighbors get to and from the shelter.

Minnesota National Guard activated after fatal shooting

• Guard deployed in Minneapolis

• Governor calls for ICE removal

• Protests continue following second death

The Minnesota National Guard was activated in Minneapolis over the weekend following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by a Border Patrol agent.

On Sunday, Governor Tim Walz called for ICE agents to be removed from the state while citing a growing death toll tied to recent enforcement actions.

City officials say Guard members will wear neon reflective vests to distinguish them from other agencies and will work closely with local police. Pretti’s death marks the second fatal incident in Minneapolis in less than three weeks, sparking widespread protests.

Judge orders preservation of evidence in Minnesota shooting

• Federal judge issues preservation order

• State alleges evidence removed from scene

• Court hearing scheduled for Monday

A federal judge in Minnesota has ordered the Trump administration to preserve evidence related to the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti.

The order comes after state officials filed a lawsuit alleging that federal agencies removed evidence from the scene. Minnesota sought a temporary restraining order to prevent any destruction of evidence.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for today in federal court.

IRS officially begins accepting 2025 tax returns

• Filing season now open

• Major tax law changes this year

• April 15 filing deadline remains

The IRS is now officially accepting 2025 tax filings.

Experts say filing early may be especially important this year due to changes under the 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act.' The IRS will no longer issue paper checks for refunds, and updates include changes to taxes on tips, car loan interest deductions, higher standard deductions, increased child tax credits and continued tax breaks for higher income earners.

The deadline to file and pay without an extension remains April 15.

With freezing temperatures continuing this morning, be sure to take precautions and check on neighbors who may need help staying warm.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann