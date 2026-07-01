6 Things to Know: More mosquito spraying, and prices rising at the pump

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Wednesday morning Coastal Bend friends! It's July 1st, and your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are here to keep you up to date with what you need to know! With the Fourth of July holiday just days away, many communities across the Coastal Bend are preparing with schedule changes, hurricane season readiness efforts and opportunities to give back to veterans. We're also taking a look at rising gas prices, mosquito spraying across Corpus Christi and how you can have a say in the city's next budget. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

6 Things to Know July 1st

Holiday Trash Pickup Schedules

Several Coastal Bend cities are announcing their sanitation schedules for the Fourth of July holiday.

Sinton will continue its regular trash pickup schedule on Friday.

Three Rivers and George West also plan to collect trash as scheduled.

As many cities adjust services for the Independence Day holiday, residents in Sinton, Three Rivers and George West will not have to worry about changes to their sanitation schedules. Officials in all three communities say trash collection will continue as planned on Friday despite the holiday weekend.

Gas Prices Continue To Climb



Gas prices are increasing across Texas.

AAA reports the statewide average for regular gasoline is $3.33 per gallon.

In Corpus Christi, regular gasoline is averaging $3.49 per gallon, while diesel averages $4.09.

If you're planning to hit the road for the holiday weekend, expect to pay a little more at the pump. According to AAA, the average price of regular gasoline in Texas has climbed to $3.33 per gallon. In Corpus Christi, drivers are paying an average of $3.49 for regular unleaded and $4.09 for diesel fuel.

Three Rivers Hosting Final Sandbag Distribution



Three Rivers will hold another sandbag distribution today.

Residents are limited to four sandbags per household.

Sandbags will be available while supplies last.

The City of Three Rivers is continuing its hurricane season preparedness efforts with another sandbag distribution today. Residents can pick up up to four sandbags per family at the Three Rivers Recycle Yard. Participants will need to fill their own bags, and supplies will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Mosquito Spraying Continues In Corpus Christi



Mosquito spraying continues through July 10.

Crews will focus on four areas across the Southside today.

Residents are encouraged to bring pets indoors and keep windows and doors closed during spraying.

The Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health District continues its mosquito control efforts today with spraying scheduled in several Southside neighborhoods. Officials recommend bringing pets inside or keeping them away from spraying areas whenever possible. Residents should also make sure window and door screens are in good condition and continue removing standing water around their homes to help reduce mosquito breeding.

Residents Invited To Budget Input Session



Corpus Christi is hosting its second budget development input session tonight.

Residents can share ideas and priorities for the city's next budget.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Ethel Eyerly Senior Center.

Corpus Christi leaders are asking residents to help shape next year's city budget. The second budget development input session will be held tonight at the Ethel Eyerly Senior Center. During the meeting, community members will have an opportunity to provide feedback on city priorities and discuss how taxpayer dollars should be allocated in the upcoming fiscal year.

Burger For The Brave Supports Veterans



Bubba's 33 is launching its "Burger for the Brave" campaign today.

One dollar from every Patriot Burger sold will benefit Homes For Our Troops.

The fundraiser runs throughout the month of July.

A local restaurant is giving customers an opportunity to support America's veterans throughout July. Bubba's 33 in Corpus Christi is kicking off its annual "Burger for the Brave" promotion, donating one dollar from every Patriot Burger sold to Homes For Our Troops. The nonprofit organization builds specially adapted homes for severely injured veterans. Guests can also make additional donations at the restaurant during the monthlong campaign.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.