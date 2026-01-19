6 Things to Know: Minnesota Troop Deployment, MLK Day, street closures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Monday morning Coastal Bend friends! Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are with you this morning as we track new funding for a North Padre Island seawall project, Martin Luther King Jr. Day events across the Coastal Bend, roadway closures in Corpus Christi, and continued developments tied to unrest in Minnesota involving federal and state authorities.

6 Things to Know: Jan. 19, 2026

North Padre Island seawall funding



$15.5m now allocated for reconstruction

Project aimed at protecting against rising waters

Funding pulled from multiple sources

The Padre Island area is set to receive a major influx of funding for a seawall reconstruction project designed to protect nearby neighborhoods from rising waters. A total of 15.5 million dollars has now been positioned for the North Padre Island seawall project. City officials say the funding is being pulled from several sources, with the largest portion being 4.4 million dollars that had already been allocated for seawall improvements.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Corpus Christi



Racial justice forum scheduled this morning

Commemorative march begins at noon

Events centered at the Nueces County Courthouse

Today marks a day of remembrance and reflection honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. A racial justice forum will be held this morning from 10 to 11:30 in the central jury room at the Nueces County Courthouse. That event will be followed by the annual MLK commemorative march, which begins at noon at the courthouse.

Kingsville MLK Day parade and Taste of Soul



Parade begins at 11 a.m.

Taste of Soul runs from noon to 2 p.m.

Route includes Kleberg and Yoakum avenues

Kingsville residents are also honoring Dr. King today with their own MLK Day parade and Taste of Soul celebration. The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., followed by the Taste of Soul event from noon until 2 p.m. Organizers say the parade route will loop down Kleberg Avenue before heading back up Yoakum Avenue.

Castenon Street road closure



Closure tied to roadway reconstruction

Project includes asphalt and curb work

Construction planned in three phases

Drivers should plan for a closure along a section of Castenon Street as a roadway reconstruction project gets underway. The work will include new asphalt along with curb and gutter replacement. City officials say the project will be completed in three phases.

Pentagon orders troops to prepare for Minnesota deployment



About 1,500 active duty soldiers involved

Orders issued as a precaution

National Guard already mobilized

The Pentagon has ordered about 1,500 active duty soldiers to prepare for possible deployment to Minnesota. According to a report from The Washington Post, the troops are on prepare to deploy orders in case violence escalates. In the meantime, Minnesota officials have mobilized the National Guard, saying troops will help protect life, preserve property, and support the rights of Minnesotans.

Reported DOJ investigation involving Minnesota leaders



Investigation reportedly tied to ICE operations

Governor and mayor deny wrongdoing

Tensions escalate after recent shootings

The Department of Justice is reportedly investigating Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey over possible obstruction of federal law enforcement officers. The reported probe follows public criticism from both leaders regarding recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations. The scrutiny comes after a deadly ICE involved shooting earlier this month and another incident a week later in which an agent shot and wounded a man. President Trump has since threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, while Governor Walz has not confirmed the investigation and accused the administration of weaponizing the justice system.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann