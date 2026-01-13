6 Things to Know: Minnesota sues over ICE deployment, President Trump announces new Iran-related tariffs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Tuesday morning, Coastal Bend friends! Anchor Bryan Hofmann here with you this morning while Michelle is off.

Today, we are tracking new tariffs announced by President Donald Trump targeting countries doing business with Iran, multiple legal challenges involving immigration enforcement, a high-profile lawsuit involving the Pentagon, a major pharmaceutical pricing agreement, and expansion plans from a major national retailer.

President Trump announces new Iran-related tariffs



25 percent tariff announced via social media

Applies to countries doing business with Iran

White House has not released implementation details

President Donald Trump says he is imposing new tariffs on any country that continues to do business with Iran. The president announced the 25 percent tariff in a social media post Monday, saying the order is final and went into effect immediately. The White House has not yet provided additional details on how the tariffs will be enforced. Analysts say the move could make goods from China, a major trading partner with both Iran and the United States, significantly more expensive to import.

Minnesota sues over ICE deployment



Lawsuit filed by state and Twin Cities

Immigration operation called a federal invasion

Plaintiffs seek court order to halt crackdown

The State of Minnesota and leaders in the Twin Cities are suing the Trump administration over a widespread immigration enforcement operation. The lawsuit, filed Monday, argues the crackdown amounts to a federal invasion. It claims the operation violates the Tenth Amendment by unlawfully commandeering state resources, interfering with state authority, and disregarding local laws and ordinances. The plaintiffs are asking a judge to halt the operation.

Federal court hearing on ICE agent masking laws



California laws restrict masks and require identification

Laws signed after recent ICE operations

DOJ says rules put agents at risk

A federal court hearing is scheduled today in Los Angeles over two California laws that restrict federal agents from wearing masks and require visible identification when agents are not in uniform. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the laws in September following recent ICE operations. The Department of Justice has sued the state, arguing the requirements make federal agents more vulnerable to violence from protesters.

Senator Mark Kelly sues Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth



Lawsuit alleges First Amendment violations

Dispute centers on video with Democratic lawmakers

Pentagon has not yet commented

Senator and former Astronaut/Navy Officer Mark Kelly is suing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Pentagon. The lawsuit, filed Monday, claims Hegseth violated Kelly’s First Amendment rights by attempting to punish him over a video he participated in with other Democratic lawmakers. Last week, Hegseth said the Pentagon was taking steps to downgrade Kelly’s military retirement rank and pay. The lawsuit also names the Defense Department, the U.S. Navy, and the Navy Secretary. Officials have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Trump administration reaches drug pricing agreement with AbbVie



Deal targets lower prices on some medications

Applies to Medicaid and consumers

Long-term impact still unclear

The Trump administration has reached an agreement with drug maker AbbVie that it says will reduce the price of some medications. AbbVie officials say the company will offer certain drugs to Medicaid and consumers at the lowest price available in peer countries. Other medications will also be sold at discounted rates, though specific details were not disclosed. Analysts say it is too early to determine how much this will affect household budgets.

Target plans major store expansion



At least 30 new stores planned in 20 states

Several locations slated for Texas

More than 300 stores planned over next decade

Target says it is in the process of opening at least 30 new stores across 20 states, with many of them in the South. Several locations are planned for Texas, along with Florida and North Carolina. The retailer has not released opening dates, though a few locations are already operating. Long term, Target says it plans to add more than 300 stores nationwide over the next ten years.

