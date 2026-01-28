6 Things to Know: Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar attacked, Keurig coffee recall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Wednesday morning, Coastal Bend friends! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, and we are wrapping up the top headlines you need to know as you are heading out the door!

This morning, the Federal Reserve wraps up a closely watched meeting on interest rates, a congressional hearing is set on California’s deadly Palisades Fire, and new details after an attack on a Minnesota congresswoman. We are also tracking a major Army technology contract, expanded financial aid at Yale, and a Keurig coffee recall you may want to check at home.

Federal Reserve meeting wraps up



The Federal Reserve concludes two days of meetings today.

Officials are expected to hold interest rates steady.

Inflation data and leadership scrutiny are shaping the discussion.

The Federal Reserve is set to wrap up two days of meetings today and vote on whether to cut interest rates. The central bank’s committee is largely expected to keep its key rate unchanged after federal reports showed inflation rose to 2.8 percent in November. The meeting comes the same month Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced he is facing a criminal investigation by the Department of Justice, something he says is just weaponization of the Justice Department to coerce the interest rate reductions.

Palisades Fire hearing



Lawmakers will review preparedness and response efforts.

The fire killed 12 people and destroyed thousands of structures.

A suspect is facing federal charges.

The Senate Homeland Security Committee will hold a hearing today on the Palisades Fire in California. Lawmakers plan to focus on state and federal preparedness, mitigation, and emergency response. The fire killed 12 people and destroyed roughly 17,000 homes and businesses last January. A 29-year-old man is now facing federal charges related to the fire.

Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar attacked



A man rushed the stage during a town hall.

Video shows a syringe used during the incident.

The suspect was taken into custody.

A man attacked Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar during a town hall Tuesday night. Video shows the man rushing the podium and spraying an unknown substance at her with a syringe. The incident happened moments after Omar called for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to resign and urged the abolishment of ICE. Security removed the man, and he was taken into police custody. It remains unclear whether the substance made contact with Omar.

Army Salesforce deal



Salesforce secured a multibillion-dollar contract.

The deal focuses on cloud and communication tools.

Officials say it will speed up military procurement.

Salesforce has won a five-and-a-half-billion-dollar contract to modernize the Army's technology and business practices. The cloud software provider will make its technology, including a version of Slack, available to the military. The ten-year contract is expected to shorten procurement timelines from months to days. Defense officials say modern commercial software remains a top Pentagon priority.

Yale expands free tuition program



New aid rules begin in 2027.

Families earning under $200,000 qualify.

Nearly half of U.S. families could be eligible.

Yale University is expanding its financial aid program starting in 2027. The school will offer free tuition to undergraduates from families earning less than $200,000 a year. Yale will also cover all costs for students whose families earn under $100,000 annually. Officials say the changes could make nearly half of American households with children eligible for the full aid package.

Keurig coffee recall



The recall involves McCafe decaf K-Cups.

Some pods may contain caffeine.

Affected cartons include 84 pods.

The FDA says Keurig is recalling about one thousand cartons of K-Cups labeled McCafe Premium Roast Decaf. According to the agency, the pods may actually contain caffeine. The affected cartons include 84 K-Cups and have a best-by date of November 17th of this year. Consumers are urged to check their packaging if they purchased the product.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann