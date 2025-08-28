CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend.

Today is a difficult morning across the nation, as we come together following a heartbreaking tragedy in Minneapolis. Our hearts are with the families and community impacted. Alongside that national news, here are some important updates here at home in the Coastal Bend.

6 things to know: Minneapolis School Shooting, Game Night South Texas is back

Minneapolis School Shooting

Two children were killed and 17 others injured in a school shooting.

The suspect, 23-year-old Robin Westman, died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

President Trump ordered flags to fly at half-staff.

A community is grieving after a gunman opened fire during morning mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

Two children were killed, and 17 others were hurt in the attack. Authorities say the suspect, 23-year-old Robin Westman, shot himself at the scene. Investigators also revealed that Westman left behind a manifesto, including disturbing writings and video that was set to post online. In response to the tragedy, President Trump has ordered flags across the nation to be lowered to half-staff.

New CDC Director Ousted

CDC Director Dr. Susan Monarez has been removed from her role.

Her tenure lasted only weeks, the shortest in agency history.

The agency faces low morale and recent violence at its campus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is without a leader this morning after Dr. Susan Monarez was ousted just weeks into her tenure.

She had been sworn in on July 31, marking the shortest time any CDC director has held the position. The agency is already facing challenges after major staff cuts earlier this year and a deadly shooting on its Atlanta campus.

On top of that, 600 employees recently received termination notices, leaving the CDC at a critical crossroads.

Push To End Desal

Community groups will rally today against the Inner Harbor desalination project.

The event takes place at noon at Brooks AME Worship Center.

The City Council is set to vote on the project next Tuesday.

Here in the Coastal Bend, community members are gathering today to urge Corpus Christi City Council to end funding for the Inner Harbor desalination plant.

The rally will begin at noon at Brooks AME Worship Center on North Port Avenue. Groups, including the Hillcrest Neighborhood Association, Chispa Texas, and For the Greater Good, are expected to speak. City Council will vote on the project’s future during its meeting next week.

Operation Keys

CCISD’s Operation Keys is underway today.

Volunteers will call families of unenrolled students.

The goal is to get kids back in school for the year.

The Corpus Christi Independent School District is once again working to keep students connected to the classroom. Operation Keys, which stands for “Keeping Every Youth in School,” is running today with volunteers calling families whose children are not currently enrolled. The initiative is now in its 18th year.

Operation Care

DPS begins Operation CARE for the holiday weekend.

Troopers will be watching for speeding and drunk driving.

The effort runs today through Labor Day Monday.

With Labor Day weekend just ahead, the Department of Public Safety is stepping up enforcement on Texas roads. Operation CARE—Crash Awareness Reduction Effort—begins today. DPS troopers will be out in force, focusing on drivers who speed, drink and drive, or fail to follow the “Move Over, Slow Down” law. The initiative continues through Monday.

Game Of The Week

High school football season kicks off tonight in the Coastal Bend.

Veterans Memorial faces Miller at 7 p.m.

The game will air live on KRIS 6 as part of Game Night South Texas.

Football fans, the wait is over. Game Night South Texas is back, and we’re kicking off the 2025 season right here on KRIS 6. Tonight’s matchup features Veterans Memorial taking on the Miller Buccaneers at 7 p.m. It’s our first Game of the Week, and it’s one you won’t want to miss.

