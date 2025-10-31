CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Halloween, Coastal Bend! Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, helping you start this spooky Thursday with all the news you need before heading out for a night of trick-or-treating fun. From updates on the ongoing government shutdown to a major local construction milestone, and a few reminders to help keep your little ghosts and goblins safe tonight.

Here’s what you need to know this morning.

6 Things to Know: Military Members will Receive Pay, Harbor Bridge Span Comes Down

Government Shutdown

The shutdown reaches day 31 with no deal in sight.

Funding for SNAP benefits is set to expire this weekend.

Senators will return Monday as millions risk losing food aid.

Today marks day 31 of the government shutdown, and senators left Washington on Thursday with no progress toward a deal to reopen the government. Their departure comes as funding for SNAP benefits expires on Saturday, putting millions of Americans at risk of losing access to critical food assistance, despite there being contingency funds that, until it was deleted by the Trump administration, was allowed to be used specifically in the case of a government shutdown. Lawmakers are expected to return to the Capitol on Monday.

Military Members will Receive Pay

Military members will receive their paychecks today.

The White House used legislative and defense funds to cover pay.

Around $2.5 billion is being pulled from the military housing fund.

America’s troops will get paid today despite the government shutdown. The Trump administration plans to use a mix of legislative and Defense Department funds to ensure service members are compensated. It’s the second time the administration has avoided missing a pay period during the shutdown. Roughly $2.5 billion is being drawn from the “One Big Beautiful Bill’s” military housing fund to cover today’s payments.

Early Voting

Today is the final day of early voting in Nueces County.

More than 6,000 residents have already cast their ballots.

That represents about 3% of registered voters.

If you plan to vote early in the upcoming election, today is your last chance. Early voting began on October 20, and so far, just over 6,000 people in Nueces County have participated — about 3 percent of registered voters.

Yorktown Widening Project

The $25.5 million project is nearly halfway complete.

Yorktown Boulevard is being expanded to four lanes.

Construction remains on schedule for completion by August 2027.

The Yorktown Widening Project is almost 50 percent complete, according to city officials. The $25.5 million project will expand Yorktown Boulevard between Rodd Field and the Mud Bridge to four lanes, complete with new sidewalks, gutters, drainage, traffic signals, and other improvements. City officials say the project is on track for an August 2027 completion, and it could even finish sooner.

Harbor Bridge Span Comes Down

The center span of the old Harbor Bridge has finally been lowered.

High winds delayed the process earlier this week.

The span will now be transported to the Port’s Inner Harbor.

After several days of weather delays, the center span of the old Harbor Bridge has officially come down. Since Monday, dozens of families have gathered at the Corpus Christi Water Gardens to witness the historic moment. TxDOT says the span will now travel to the Port’s Inner Harbor instead of being taken to a dock between Portland and Ingleside. There’s still no word on when the entire bridge will be completely removed.

Check Who’s In Your Neighborhood

Authorities urge parents to check the sex offender registry.

Helpful before children go trick-or-treating tonight.

The Texas Sex Offender Registry can be found at sor.dps.org.

With Halloween festivities kicking off tonight, it’s a good time to make sure you know who lives nearby. The Texas Sex Offender Registry at sor.dps.org allows you to search by address to see if any offenders live in your neighborhood. The site provides names, offenses, dates, and photos. You can find more details on our website.

Thanks for waking up with the Hofmanns. From our family to yours, have a fun, safe, and candy-filled Halloween!

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

We’ll see you Monday morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.