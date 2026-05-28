CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday, Coastal Bend friends! Today is May 28th and after the storms, some local meetings and projects are already seeing delays this morning. Corpus Christi leaders are continuing discussions about the region’s ongoing water concerns, police are investigating a deadly overnight stabbing, and spelling fans across the country are gearing up for tonight’s Scripps National Spelling Bee finals.

Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are here to get your morning started with the top stories making headlines across the Coastal Bend and beyond.

6 Things to Know: Mayor removal hearing postponed due to weather, Scripps National Spelling Bee finals tonight

Mayor removal hearing postponed due to weather

• A special City Council meeting was postponed because of stormy weather

• The meeting involved pretrial proceedings tied to Mayor Paulette Guajardo’s possible removal

• Another hearing is already scheduled for June 2

Stormy weather is delaying legal proceedings tied to the effort to remove Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo from office. A special City Council meeting scheduled for this morning was postponed. The meeting was expected to serve as a pretrial hearing connected to the possible removal proceedings against the mayor.

According to the mayor’s attorney, today’s postponed hearing could now be combined with another hearing already scheduled for June 2. The proceedings are part of an ongoing citizen-led removal effort that has generated significant political attention across Corpus Christi in recent months.

City hosting another community water information session

• Corpus Christi leaders are continuing public water meetings

• The next session will focus on District 2 residents

• City officials and water staff will answer questions from the public

The City of Corpus Christi continues working to address community concerns surrounding the region’s water supply.

City leaders are hosting another community water information session tomorrow, this time focused on residents in District 2. The meeting will take place at the Greenwood Senior Center, where City Manager Peter Zanoni and Corpus Christi Water staff are expected to answer questions and discuss ongoing water supply challenges and future planning efforts. The meetings come as the Coastal Bend continues facing drought concerns and growing discussions about long-term water conservation and infrastructure projects.

Bob Hall Pier closure delayed

• Planned construction work at Bob Hall Pier has been pushed back

• Officials say weather and inspections caused the delay

• Full pier closures are now expected Thursday and Friday

A planned closure at Bob Hall Pier is now being delayed. Crews were originally expected to begin pouring concrete today for the structure that will eventually support the pier’s future restaurant and concession areas. However, Nueces County officials say inspections and recent stormy weather pushed the timeline back. The work is now expected to begin Thursday, with full access to the pier expected to be cut off Thursday and Friday while crews complete the concrete pour. The Bob Hall Pier reconstruction project continues moving forward years after Hurricane Hanna destroyed much of the original structure in 2020.

Police investigate deadly stabbing on Anita Drive

• Corpus Christi police responded to a deadly stabbing early this morning

• Officers found three men at the scene, including one who died

• Investigators say the men knew each other

Corpus Christi police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened early this morning in the Molina neighborhood. According to police, officers responded around 1:17 a.m. to the 4500 block of Anita Drive after receiving a 911 call reporting a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found three male victims at the scene. One man was pronounced dead, while two others suffered injuries. Investigators say an argument between the men escalated into violence and that all three individuals knew each other. At this time, no arrests have been announced as the investigation continues.

Summer jobs may be harder to find for teens

• Experts predict one of the slowest teen hiring seasons on record

• Rising costs and automation are limiting openings

• Teens are also facing more competition from adults seeking seasonal work

Teens looking for summer jobs may face a tougher market this year. A new forecast predicts roughly 790,000 summer jobs will go to teen workers between May and July, potentially making this one of the slowest summer hiring seasons on record. Experts say the labor market has cooled significantly since the pandemic, while higher operating costs and increased automation are reducing the number of available positions. At the same time, more adults are competing for seasonal work opportunities, adding additional pressure for younger job seekers entering the workforce.

Scripps National Spelling Bee finals tonight

• The Scripps National Spelling Bee championship is tonight

• More than 240 students competed this year

• Roughly a dozen spellers are expected in the final round

The best young spellers in the country are preparing for tonight’s Scripps National Spelling Bee finals. This year’s competition featured 247 contestants representing all 50 states and several countries around the world. Typically, about a dozen competitors advance to the championship round after several days of preliminary and semifinal competition. The finals begin tonight at 7 p.m., where one student will ultimately earn the title of national spelling champion.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann