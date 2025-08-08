CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

We've got a full lineup for you today. From marking two years since the devastating wildfires in Maui, to a high-stakes White House meeting that could bring long-awaited peace between two nations, to an overnight shooting outside La Palmera Mall. We're also keeping an eye on other local updates like easing drought rules in Alice, how you can pitch in at this weekend's Litter Critter clean-up, and the deal Whataburger fans won't want to miss on its 75th birthday.

6 Things to Know: Maui fire anniversary, La Palmera Mall shooting

Maui fire anniversary

Today marks two years since the devastating wildfires on Maui

Fires killed 102 people and caused six billion dollars in damages

Lahaina was left in ruins after the disaster

Federal report found broken power lines sparked the blaze

Governor approved a four billion dollar settlement for claims last month

It has been two years since deadly wildfires swept across the Hawaiian island of Maui, killing 102 people and leaving Lahaina devastated. Federal investigators later determined the fire was caused by broken power lines. Although firefighters extinguished a blaze that morning, it reignited due to severe winds from Hurricane Dora. Last month, Governor Josh Green signed a bill approving a four billion dollar settlement for claims related to the disaster.

Trump White House meeting

President Trump meeting with Armenia’s Prime Minister and Azerbaijan’s President today

Leaders reportedly reached a peace agreement after years of negotiations

Meeting also focuses on strengthening US ties with both nations

President Trump is set to meet with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the White House today. Sources tell CBS News the two sides have reached a peace agreement that could be announced during the meeting. The talks come as the United States works to strengthen its relationships with both nations, which are energy-rich and could serve as key transit routes into Ukraine.

La Palmera Mall shooting

One man in hospital after shooting outside La Palmera Mall

Argument between two men led to gunfire

Police detained the suspect and aided the victim

A man is in the hospital after being shot outside La Palmera Mall last night. Corpus Christi police say an argument between two men broke out just before 9 p.m., ending when one of them opened fire. Officers arrived quickly, detained the suspect, and provided medical aid to the victim before he was taken to a local hospital.

Alice drought update

City of Alice remains under stage 3 water restrictions

No watering ban lifted for certain methods

Handheld hoses, buckets, small watering cans, and drip irrigation allowed anytime

The City of Alice has eased part of its drought contingency plan. While stage 3 water restrictions remain in effect, residents are now allowed to water landscaped areas at any time if using a handheld hose, bucket, watering can of five gallons or less, or a drip irrigation system. Restrictions are still in place for hose-end sprinklers and automatic irrigation systems.

Litter Critter event

Free cleanup event this weekend in Corpus Christi

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Briscoe King Pavilion parking lot

Accepting brush, bulky items, household trash, tires, and metal items

Corpus Christi’s Litter Critter event takes place tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Briscoe King Pavilion parking lot. Accepted items include brush, bulky items, household trash, tires, and metal items. Hazardous waste, concrete, and commercial hauling are not allowed. More details are available at cctexas.com.

Whatadeal 75th anniversary

Whataburger celebrating 75 years with 75 cent deal

Offer available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today

Valid for rewards members through the app or website

Whataburger is celebrating its 75th anniversary today with a special treat for customers. Rewards members can purchase a classic Number One Whataburger for just 75 cents from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the company’s app or website. Each account is limited to one discounted burger, and customizations are available for an additional charge.

