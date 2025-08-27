CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with your Sunrise headlines. As summer mornings stay warm and muggy across the Coastal Bend, we’re keeping you updated on the big stories making news both locally and nationally today.

6 things to know: Mark Hernandez plea deal, Beeville police chief, India Tariffs

Mark Hernandez Plea

Corpus Christi man takes plea deal in child’s death case

Originally charged with murder in 2021 death of 1-year-old

Sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication and 300 hours of service

A Corpus Christi man originally charged with murder for the death of his girlfriend’s daughter has taken a plea deal.

Mark Anthony Hernandez was charged with the May 2021 death of 1-year-old Jessell Lopez, who was found unconscious at a Southside apartment complex. Hernandez claimed Jessell fell off a bed, and she later died at the hospital. Under the plea agreement, Hernandez pleaded guilty to injury to a child by omission. He received 10 years of deferred adjudication, 300 hours of community service, and is banned from contacting the victim’s family.

Beeville Police Chief

Beeville police chief fired after allegations from employee

Investigation recommended internal handling, but termination followed

Chief denies making inappropriate comment

Beeville Police Chief Kevin Behr has been terminated following allegations of making a sexual comment toward an employee.

Documents obtained by KRIS 6 News show an internal investigation was launched after the employee reported the claims. The recommendation from the investigation was to address the matter internally, but Behr was instead fired, effective immediately. Behr “adamantly” denies making any inappropriate comment.

India Tariffs

New tariffs against India take effect today

Import taxes raised 50 percent under Trump order

India calls tariffs unfair and unreasonable

New tariffs against India go into effect today after President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this month raising import taxes by 50 percent.

The steep increase came in response to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. New Delhi officials have called the move unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable. How will it impact you? Well, the U.S. imports from India largely include pharmaceuticals, precious stones, textiles, and apparel. Experts say to expect prices in those areas to jump up in the coming months.

NAACP Sues over Texas Maps

NAACP sues over Texas’ new congressional maps

Group says the maps discriminate based on race

Suit follows earlier litigation over 2021 maps

The NAACP has filed a lawsuit to block Texas' newly passed congressional maps, arguing they discriminate on racial grounds.

Texas Republicans recently passed the redrawn maps in an effort to gain as many as five House seats in the 2026 midterms. The lawsuit amends an earlier challenge the NAACP filed against congressional maps drawn in 2021, which the group also argued were racially discriminatory.

Cracker Barrel Logo

Restaurant chain scraps new modernized logo

Fans pushed back against change

Company restores original “old timer” logo

Cracker Barrel is returning to its classic logo after backlash over its attempt to modernize. The country-themed restaurant chain announced the new design would be scrapped in favor of its long-standing “old timer” look.

The company had faced days of criticism from loyal customers, including President Donald Trump, who later congratulated Cracker Barrel for reverting back.

Powerball

Powerball jackpot rises to $815 million tonight

Would be 7th largest prize in lottery history

No jackpot winners since May, but two recent million-dollar tickets

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $815 million ahead of tonight’s drawing, making it the seventh-largest prize in the game’s history. The cash value if taken in a lump sum would be about $368 million.

No player has matched all six numbers since May, leading to 38 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. However, two tickets sold in Georgia and Texas matched five numbers earlier this week, each winning $1 million.

If you happen to be that lucky winner of the Powerball tonight, maybe don't forget about your favorite anchor team? :)

But in all seriousness, thank you so much for joining us for your Sunrise headlines.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

We’ll see you tomorrow.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann