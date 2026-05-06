6 Things to Know: Man’s body found in Petronila, Texas jury sentences man to death in Athena Strand case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Wednesday morning Coastal Bend friends, and welcome to your KRIS 6 News Sunrise update for May 6th.

Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with you as we get you over the midweek hump. We are following several important stories this morning, including a death investigation in Nueces County, a suspicious package that shut down part of McArdle Road, and a major court decision in a heartbreaking North Texas case.

Here is what you need to know to start your day.

Man’s body found in Petronila



Discovery made Tuesday morning on Belk Road

Cause of death still unknown

Investigators working to identify the victim

Nueces County deputies are searching for answers after finding a man’s body in Petronila. The discovery happened Tuesday morning on Belk Road, with deputies responding around 11:30 a.m. Investigators say they do not yet know how the man died. The medical examiner now has the remains and is working to determine the cause of death, as well as identify the victim and notify his family. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office.

Suspicious package investigated on McArdle Road



Found near U.S. Army Reserve Center

Road shut down for several hours

Area now reopened

Corpus Christi police are investigating a suspicious package found outside a U.S. Army Reserve Center.

Officers were called to McArdle Road around 10:45 Tuesday morning. Police blocked off the area between Arlene Drive and Everhart Road for several hours while they investigated. The road has since reopened, but authorities have not said what was inside the package.

Texas jury sentences man to death in Athena Strand case



Tanner Horner convicted of capital murder

Victim was 7-year-old Athena Strand

Emotional impact statements delivered in court

A Texas jury has sentenced Tanner Horner to death for the 2022 murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand. Horner had already pleaded guilty to capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. Prosecutors say he accidentally hit Athena with his delivery truck, then abducted and killed her out of fear she would tell her family. Her body was found days later several miles from her home. During sentencing, family members gave emotional statements about the devastating impact of her death. An execution date will be set at a later time.

Additional charge filed in White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting



Suspect now faces assault on a federal officer

Incident happened outside Washington Hilton

Arraignment set for May 11

The suspect accused in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting is facing a new charge.

A federal grand jury has added a charge of assault on a U.S. officer against Cole Allen.

Investigators say Allen shot a Secret Service agent while forcing his way through a security checkpoint outside the Washington Hilton, where the event was being held.

Allen was already facing charges including attempted assassination of the president.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on May 11.

G7 trade ministers expected to announce new initiative



Focus on critical mineral supply chains

Meeting taking place in Paris

Effort aimed at reducing reliance on China

Leaders from the Group of Seven are meeting in Paris today. Trade ministers are expected to announce a new initiative focused on securing critical mineral supplies. Those materials are essential for defense, energy and manufacturing. The move is part of a broader effort by G7 nations to reduce reliance on China for key resources.

USDA issues ravioli recall over labeling error



Product may contain undeclared shrimp

Sold at select Costco locations

No illnesses reported so far

The United States Department of Agriculture is alerting consumers to a food recall. “Giovanni Rana Rustic Beef Sauce & Creamy Burrata Cheese Ravioli” is being recalled due to a labeling error. Officials say some packages may actually contain shrimp filling with lobster sauce, posing a risk for people with shellfish allergies. The products were sold at Costco stores in New Jersey and Maryland. So far, no illnesses have been reported. More information is available on the USDA website.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann