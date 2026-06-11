6 Things to Know: Man gets charged with murder and free sandbag distribution!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday Coastal Bend friends! Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here getting you ready to "slay the day!" As hurricane season continues along the Texas coast, preparation remains top of mind for many Coastal Bend residents. This morning, we're covering a free sandbag distribution planned for this weekend, a new water supply option being explored in Ingleside, and the latest details in a deadly assault investigation on Corpus Christi's west side. We also have new STAAR test results showing academic gains for Texas students, a popular summer event returning to the USS Lexington, and the latest developments involving a Texas Tech quarterback and an NCAA gambling suspension.

Man Charged After Deadly Fight

• A 41 year old man is facing charges following a deadly altercation.

• Investigators say the victim later died from a head injury.

• Police say the suspect's account of events changed during the investigation.

Corpus Christi police have arrested 41 year old Manuel Anthony Rodriguez following a deadly fight on the city's west side. Investigators say officers responded after a man was found unresponsive with a serious head injury. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died. According to police, Rodriguez provided multiple versions of what happened during the investigation. Detectives also say witnesses reported Rodriguez told others that he had killed the victim. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue gathering evidence.

Texas Students Show STAAR Testing Improvements

• New results show gains across all tested high school subjects.

• Biology scores have returned to pre pandemic levels.

• Changes to state testing requirements are on the horizon.

Texas students are showing signs of academic recovery according to newly released STAAR test results. State officials report improvements across every tested high school subject, including algebra, biology and U.S. history. Biology scores have now returned to levels seen before the pandemic, while math scores continue to improve but remain below previous benchmarks. Education leaders have pointed to classroom cellphone restrictions as one factor helping students stay more engaged during instruction. Looking ahead, students will no longer be required to take the English II STAAR exam beginning with the 2027 school year.

Free Sandbag Distribution Scheduled

• Corpus Christi will distribute free prefilled sandbags Saturday.

• Residents can receive up to eight bags per vehicle.

• Another distribution event is planned later this month.

With hurricane season underway, the City of Corpus Christi is helping residents prepare for potential severe weather. The Public Works Department will host a free sandbag distribution Saturday morning at the Cabaniss Athletic Complex. Distribution begins at 8 a.m., and each vehicle will be eligible to receive up to eight prefilled sandbags. Residents are asked to remain inside their vehicles and ensure they have a clear trunk or truck bed available for loading. City officials have also scheduled a second distribution event for June 27.

Ingleside Exploring Additional Water Supply

• City leaders are considering a reverse osmosis water treatment system.

• The proposed project would draw water from the Jasper Aquifer.

• Negotiations are expected to begin with Seven Seas Water Group.

City leaders in Ingleside are exploring another option to strengthen the community's long term water supply. Ingleside currently relies on water delivered through the San Patricio Municipal Water District, which receives water from Corpus Christi. Officials are now considering a reverse osmosis treatment facility that would utilize water from the Jasper Aquifer. The City Council has authorized the city manager to begin negotiations with Seven Seas Water Group regarding the project. City leaders say the company already operates similar facilities, including one in Alice, and has experience maintaining the specialized equipment needed for the system.

Steel Beach Luau Returns To USS Lexington

• The USS Lexington Museum will host its annual Steel Beach Luau Friday evening.

• The event celebrates a long standing naval tradition.

• Guests will enjoy food, music and access to the flight deck.

A beloved naval tradition is returning to Corpus Christi this week. The USS Lexington Museum is preparing to host its sixth annual Steel Beach Luau on Friday evening. The event honors the tradition of sailors gathering on the deck of their ship to enjoy food, relaxation and camaraderie while at sea. Attendees can expect live music, tropical themed food and special evening access to the museum's iconic flight deck. Museum officials say the event continues to be one of the most popular summer gatherings aboard the historic aircraft carrier.

Texas Tech Defends Quarterback Amid NCAA Dispute

• Quarterback Brendan Sorsby will remain eligible to play for now.

• A court recently paused an NCAA gambling suspension.

• Texas Tech leaders say Sorsby is receiving treatment.

Texas Tech officials are standing behind quarterback Brendan Sorsby as legal challenges surrounding his NCAA eligibility continue. Sorsby recently obtained a court order temporarily pausing a gambling related suspension imposed by the NCAA. Court records indicate Sorsby placed sports wagers totaling at least $90,000. Texas Tech Head Coach Joey McGuire has publicly defended the decision to allow Sorsby to continue playing, stating that the quarterback is receiving treatment for a gambling addiction and deserves support while addressing the issue. The NCAA has indicated it plans to appeal the court's ruling.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.