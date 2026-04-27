CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Monday, Coastal Bend friends! Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here to get your week started right. We are following a developing case involving a security breach in Washington, a historic royal visit to the U.S., storm recovery efforts in Texas, and what you need to know about rising gas prices here at home.

Let’s get you caught up.

6 Things to Know: Man expected in court after White House Correspondents dinner security scare

Man expected in court after White House Correspondents' dinner security scare



Cole Allen accused of breaching checkpoint

Allegedly armed and fired at Secret Service agent

No major injuries reported

A 31-year-old man is expected to face federal charges today following a security scare tied to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Authorities say Cole Allen rushed a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons before firing at a Secret Service agent, striking the agent’s bulletproof vest. No major injuries were reported. Investigators say Allen had expressed anti-Trump sentiments in writings and sent messages to family members apologizing just before the incident. Federal agents have since searched a home in Torrance, California believed to be connected to him.

Royal visit begins despite recent security concerns



King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive in U.S.

Four-day visit includes address to Congress

Meeting planned with President Donald Trump

Despite the recent security scare, a major international այց is moving forward. King Charles the Third and Queen Camilla are beginning a four-day state visit to the United States. The visit will include a rare address to a joint meeting of Congress—only the second time a British monarch has done so. The royal couple is also scheduled to meet privately with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Cleanup underway after deadly storms in North Texas



One person killed, six others injured

At least 20 families displaced

Disaster declaration issued in Wise County

Cleanup efforts are underway after severe storms hit Wise County over the weekend. Officials say one person was killed and six others were hurt. At least 20 families have been displaced. An emergency disaster declaration has been issued to help bring in resources for recovery.

Corpus Christi water concerns gaining national attention



Lake levels continue to drop

City leaders considering curtailment measures

Concerns growing for residents and businesses

The water situation in Corpus Christi is drawing attention across the country. Declining lake levels are raising concerns about water usage for residents, businesses and industry. City leaders are now exploring potential curtailment measures as they work to secure long-term supply.

Port Aransas opens new public safety building



Ribbon cutting set for 3 p.m. today

Facility replaces one destroyed nearly a decade ago

Located on West Avenue in Port Aransas

A major milestone in Port Aransas today. City officials will open a new public safety building this afternoon, nine years after the original facility was destroyed. The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 3 p.m. on West Avenue.

Gas prices climbing across the Coastal Bend



National average: $4.05 per gallon

Texas average: $3.62 per gallon

Corpus Christi average: $3.42 per gallon

Gas prices are on the rise to start the week. According to GasBuddy, the national average is sitting at $4.05 a gallon, while Texas is averaging $3.62. Here in Corpus Christi, the average is $3.42 per gallon. These prices are based on GasBuddy’s website as of this morning and are expected to rise throughout the day.

For some of the lowest prices locally, drivers are finding around $3.35 at a Valero near Holly and Kostoryz, with similar prices in Flour Bluff. In Portland, many stations are clustered around $3.37, a rare sight,so it may pay to shop around. On the Island, most stations are sitting near $3.45, but watch for early-morning price jumps, especially in Port Aransas.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We'll see you bright and early tomorrow morning!

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann