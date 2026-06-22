6 Things to Know: Little Miss Kickball board member arrested and protecting yourself from phone scams

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Monday Coastal Bend friends! Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are happy to help you start a new week. Summer is officially here, and with it comes everything from swarms of butterflies and mosquito prevention efforts to community celebrations and important public safety concerns. This morning, we're following the arrest of a local youth sports board member, sharing tips to protect yourself from phone scams, looking at new technology being used to combat the New World screwworm and showing you where to pick up free mosquito prevention kits. Plus, we'll tell you about an early Fourth of July celebration happening this week and explain why you're seeing so many butterflies across the Coastal Bend.

6 Things to Know June 22nd

Little Miss Kickball Board Member Arrested

• A local youth sports coach and board member has been arrested.

• He is accused of child grooming and online solicitation of a minor.

• A civil lawsuit alleges he used money to lure a teen into sexual conversations.

A board member and coach with the Little Miss Kickball Laguna League is in custody this morning. Authorities arrested Harry Wallace Grabowske IV on Sunday. According to a civil lawsuit filed by a family, Grabowske allegedly attempted to groom their teenage daughter. The family's attorney claims his advances were rejected and reported, but alleges he later used money to draw the teen back into sexual conversations. Grabowske is now facing charges of child grooming and online solicitation of a minor.

How To Protect Yourself From Phone Scams

• The FCC recommends using built in spam filtering tools.

• iPhone and Android users have options to block unknown callers.

• Residents can also register with the National Do Not Call Registry.

Phone scams continue to target people across the country, but there are ways to reduce unwanted calls. The Federal Communications Commission recommends using spam filtering tools built into your smartphone. iPhone users can turn on the "Silence Unknown Callers" feature, while Android users can enable spam protection and caller ID settings. For those who worry about missing important calls, another option is making sure your phone number is registered with the National Do Not Call Registry.

New Technology Being Tested To Fight Screwworms

• Officials are exploring the use of drones and artificial intelligence.

• The goal is to identify injured or infested animals more quickly.

• The sterile fly program remains the primary defense against the parasite.

Officials from several agencies recently demonstrated how emerging technology could help combat the New World screwworm. Federal, state and local partners are considering the use of drones, cameras and artificial intelligence to locate animals that may be injured or infested, particularly in hard to reach areas. Officials say white tailed deer and feral hogs can become hosts for the parasite without anyone realizing they are injured. While technology could improve early detection and response times, officials emphasize that the sterile fly program remains the most effective tool against the screwworm. Producers are also being urged to closely inspect their animals and report any suspected cases.

Mosquito Awareness Events Begin Today

• The first of five mosquito awareness events starts today.

• Free mosquito prevention kits will be distributed.

• Supplies are limited and available on a first come, first served basis.

The Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health District is launching a week of mosquito awareness events beginning today. The first drive thru event will take place at the Northwest Senior Center on Up River Road starting at 5 p.m. Residents can pick up free mosquito prevention kits that include mosquito dunks, insect repellent and informational materials. Kits are limited to one per household and will be distributed while supplies last.

Mathis Hosting Early Fourth Of July Parade

• The City of Mathis is celebrating Independence Day this week.

• Parade lineup begins Thursday evening.

• The parade will start at 7 p.m.

If you're ready to celebrate the Fourth of July a little early, the City of Mathis has you covered. The city's Independence Day Parade will take place Thursday evening. Participants should line up beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Mathis High School football stadium parking lot. The parade is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and promises to bring plenty of patriotic spirit to the community.

Why Are There So Many Butterflies?

• Swarms of American snout butterflies have been spotted across the Coastal Bend.

• Recent rains created ideal conditions for their life cycle.

• Experts say the butterflies are moving in search of new habitat.

If you've noticed large numbers of butterflies fluttering around the Coastal Bend lately, you're not alone. According to South Texas Botanical Gardens Executive Director Dr. Michael Womack, these are American snout butterflies responding to recent weather patterns. Their life cycle depends on the spiny hackberry plant, which produces new growth after rainfall and provides food for caterpillars. The transformation from hatching to adulthood takes only about two weeks. Despite their large numbers, experts say the butterflies are not migrating but are simply moving throughout South Texas in search of new areas to inhabit.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann