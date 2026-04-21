6 Things to Know: Lawmakers tour Camp Mystic as investigation continues, Take Back Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Tuesday, Coastal Bend friends! Your favorite morning Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here to get you ready for the day. We are following a major development in the Camp Mystic investigation, a key vote that could reshape congressional maps, and a major leadership change at one of the world’s biggest companies.
Here is what you need to know this morning.
Lawmakers tour Camp Mystic as investigation continues
- Camp Mystic under state investigation
- 10 lawmakers toured the site Monday
- 27 victims died at the camp during last summer’s flood
State lawmakers are getting a firsthand look at the devastation left behind at Camp Mystic. Ten lawmakers toured the Central Texas site Monday as part of an ongoing investigation into last summer’s deadly flooding that killed 100 people. Twenty-seven of those victims died at the camp. A judge has ordered the property to remain untouched due to ongoing lawsuits, but camp leaders say they still plan to partially reopen this summer.
Virginia voters weigh in on redistricting measure
- Special election underway in Virginia
- Proposal would allow temporary redrawing of congressional maps
- Could impact balance of power in the House
Voters in Virginia are heading to the polls today for a high-stakes special election. They are deciding whether lawmakers can temporarily redraw congressional districts ahead of the midterms. Supporters say the move could give Democrats more seats in the House. The vote comes as redistricting battles continue nationwide, including recent efforts in California and calls from President Donald Trump for changes in Texas.
Federal Reserve nominee faces key confirmation hearing
- Kevin Warsh testifying before Senate
- Would replace Jerome Powell
- Senator Thom Tillis withholding support
President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Federal Reserve is facing a critical confirmation hearing today. Kevin Warsh is set to testify before lawmakers as he seeks to replace current Chair Jerome Powell. However, his path forward is uncertain. Senator Thom Tillis says he is withholding his support unless the Justice Department ends its investigation into Powell. Powell’s term is set to expire May 15.
Apple announces major leadership transition
- Apple Inc. names new CEO
- John Ternus to take over September 1
- Tim Cook moving to executive chairman role
Apple is making a major leadership change. The company announced that John Ternus will become its next CEO starting September 1. Current CEO Tim Cook will transition into the role of executive chairman. Cook has led Apple for 15 years, overseeing massive growth that pushed the company’s market value past four trillion dollars. This marks the first CEO transition since he succeeded Steve Jobs in 2011.
Take Back Day offers safe way to dispose of medications
- Two drop-off locations in Corpus Christi and Robstown
- Event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- No syringes or illicit drugs accepted
You will have a chance this weekend to safely dispose of unwanted medications. The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is hosting Take Back Day with two locations: Horne Road and the Johnny Calderon Building in Robstown. Both sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials remind residents that syringes and illegal drugs will not be accepted.
Food pantry hosting drive-up distribution event
- Saint Helena Food Pantry hosting event Wednesday
- Runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- No registration required
If you need help with groceries, a local resource is stepping in. Saint Helena Food Pantry is hosting a drive-up food distribution event tomorrow from 1 to 3 in the afternoon at 7634 Wooldridge Road. No registration is required, and the event is open to the community.
Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.
We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.
-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann