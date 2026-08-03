6 Things to Know: Lake levels rise, and a new dangerous trend making the rounds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends, and happy Monday!

Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here! We hope you had a wonderful weekend, and thank you for starting a new week with us. This morning, there's encouraging news about our area's water supply, a major Powerball jackpot continues to climb, the Corpus Christi Water Gardens are temporarily closing for maintenance, an Ingleside police officer is facing criminal charges, and doctors are warning parents about a dangerous tanning trend spreading among teens.

Here's your 6 Things to Know.

6 Things to Know August 3rd

Reservoir Levels Reach Major Milestone

• Combined reservoir levels have climbed above 30%.

• The milestone meets the threshold to end Stage 3 water restrictions.

• Lake Corpus Christi is approaching 50% capacity.

The Coastal Bend has reached an important milestone in its long battle with drought. Combined water levels at Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon Reservoir have now risen above 30%, the benchmark established for moving out of Stage 3 water restrictions. Lake Corpus Christi is now nearly half full, while Choke Canyon Reservoir has climbed to just under 25% capacity. While the reservoirs have reached the target level, any decision to officially ease water restrictions would still require action by local officials.

Powerball Jackpot Nears Three-Quarters of a Billion Dollars

• No one won Saturday night's drawing.

• Tonight's jackpot has grown to an estimated $748 million.

• The lump-sum cash option is approximately $325 million.

If you're feeling lucky, tonight's Powerball drawing offers another chance at a life-changing prize. No ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing, pushing the jackpot to an estimated $748 million. Winners who choose the cash option would take home an estimated $325 million before taxes. Don't forget about your favorite Anchors if you happen to win!

Water Gardens Closed for Maintenance

• The Corpus Christi Water Gardens are closed through Friday.

• Crews are applying a new protective plaster finish.

• The attraction will be refilled before reopening.

If you're planning a visit to the Corpus Christi Water Gardens this week, you'll need to make other plans. The popular downtown attraction is closed while crews apply a new plaster finish designed to protect the facility. The maintenance project is expected to continue through Friday. Once the work is complete, crews will refill the gardens with approximately 43,000 gallons of water before reopening them to the public.

Ingleside Officer Indicted

• An Ingleside police officer has been indicted on an official oppression charge.

• The case stems from an on-duty incident in May.

• The investigation was conducted by the Texas Rangers.

An Ingleside police officer is facing criminal charges following a grand jury indictment. Samuel Hernandez has been charged with official oppression after prosecutors allege he assaulted a man and arrested him without legal cause during an on-duty incident in May. The Texas Rangers investigated the case, and Hernandez is currently being held on a $4,000 bond.

Doctors Warn of 'Tanmaxxing' Trend

• Health experts say some teens are intentionally getting severe sunburns.

• The trend is known as "tanmaxxing."

• Doctors recommend sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30.

Health experts are raising concerns about a growing social media trend called "tanmaxxing," in which some teenagers intentionally avoid sunscreen in an effort to develop darker tans. Doctors warn that repeated sunburns significantly increase the risk of melanoma and other forms of skin cancer, especially when they occur at a young age. Medical experts recommend wearing sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher whenever spending time outdoors and suggest sunless tanning products as a safer alternative for those wanting a bronzed look.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.