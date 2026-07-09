6 Things to Know: Kleberg County judge suspended, Bob Hall Pier closure

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends, and happy Thursday! Your favorite Anchor team Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, and thanks for starting your morning with us. Today we're following the suspension of a Kleberg County judge, the latest on a grass fire in Aransas County, a temporary closure at Bob Hall Pier, mosquito spraying across Corpus Christi, new research on wearable health devices and a growing Mega Millions jackpot.

6 Things to Know July 9th

Here are the six things you need to know before you go:

Kleberg County Judge Suspended After Felony Indictment

A Kleberg County justice of the peace has been suspended without pay.

The suspension follows a felony methamphetamine indictment.

It remains in effect until the criminal case is resolved.

A Kleberg County judge is off the bench after facing a felony drug charge. The State Commission on Judicial Conduct has suspended Justice of the Peace Brandon Wayne Barrera without pay. Barrera was arrested in Kingsville in January after investigators said he was found with at least one gram of methamphetamine. A grand jury indicted him last month. The suspension will remain in place until the case is dismissed or he is acquitted.

Holden Fire Prompts Evacuations In Aransas County

The Holden Fire has forced evacuations in Aransas County.

At least 20 people have been evacuated.

The fire has burned about 30 acres and is 10 percent contained.

Firefighters continue working to contain the Holden Fire in Aransas County. Officials say at least 20 people have been evacuated as crews battle the wildfire. The fire has burned approximately 30 acres and was reported to be 10 percent contained. Officials continue to monitor conditions and ask residents in the affected area to follow evacuation instructions if issued.

Bob Hall Pier Closing Briefly Friday

Bob Hall Pier will close Friday morning for construction work.

Crews will pour concrete for a new concession area.

The pier is expected to reopen by Friday night.

If you're planning a trip to Bob Hall Pier this week, be aware of a temporary closure. The pier will be closed from 5 a.m. until midafternoon Friday while crews pour concrete walls for a new concession area. Barricades and caution tape will block access during construction. The closure is another milestone in the pier's rebuilding effort after Hurricane Hanna destroyed the original structure in 2020. Following demolition in 2022, construction on the new pier began after county leaders approved the project in 2024. The rebuilt pier officially reopened earlier this year.

Mosquito Spraying Continues Across Corpus Christi

Mosquito control operations continue tonight.

Crews will focus on parts of the Southside and Bay Area.

Residents are encouraged to reduce standing water around their homes.

The City of Corpus Christi continues mosquito spraying tonight. Crews will work in neighborhoods between Saratoga Boulevard and Yorktown Boulevard on both sides of Everhart Road, along with portions of the Bay Area near Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. Residents are reminded to remove standing water from containers, birdbaths and gutters to help reduce mosquito breeding.

Survey Finds Barriers To Using Wearable Health Data

Most doctors say wearable device data can improve patient care.

Few are able to integrate the information into daily practice.

Cost, regulations and workflow remain major obstacles.

A new international survey suggests physicians see value in data collected by smart watches and other wearable health devices, but many say they cannot easily use it in patient care. Researchers surveyed more than 2,200 doctors across six countries, including the United States. While nearly all said they review wearable data in some capacity, only a small percentage reported fully integrating it into clinical practice. Physicians cited reimbursement challenges, regulations and workflow limitations as the biggest barriers.

Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs Above $600 Million

Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $604 million.

Winners who choose the cash option would receive a smaller payout.

Taxes would further reduce the final amount received.

If you're feeling lucky, Friday night's Mega Millions drawing now carries an estimated jackpot of $604 million. Lottery officials note that anyone choosing the lump sum cash option would receive significantly less than the advertised jackpot before taxes are deducted. Even so, the prize remains one of the largest currently available.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We'll see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

Bryan and Michelle Hofmann